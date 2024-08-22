KIMPTON SANTO HOTEL TO OPEN AUGUST 29, 2024

San Antonio, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging and Kimpton Santo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, are thrilled to announce Kimpton Santo Hotel will open on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Kimpton Santo is located at 431 S. Alamo and stands at the forefront of a new wave of hospitality destinations in the city, offering a truly exceptional luxury lifestyle hotel experience.

The property, complete with four luxe food and beverage outlets, creates a new culinary destination alongside the 347 luxury guest rooms and rooftop pool that melds the rich history of the area with premier service and modern amenities. Kimpton Santo’s stylish guest rooms include 16 spacious suites and the more than 13,000 square feet of conveniently located event space features two ballrooms and a unique outdoor atrium.

Kimpton Santo is situated in the heart of San Antonio’s burgeoning arts and business communities. Nestled on the border between Downtown and Southtown, Kimpton Santo seamlessly merges a 19th-century historic German-English schoolhouse with sleek, ultra-modern rooms and amenities. Upon arrival guests will experience vintage craftsmanship fused with modernist touches and Spanish-inspired décor.

The inspiration behind Kimpton Santo’s name stems from the soulful essence of San Antonio’s namesake, Saint Anthony, along with the history of the land on which the hotel resides.

An unforgettable feature of the property is its eight charming guest suites built within one of the historic buildings, complete with stone-clad walls and semi-private patios overlooking a historic courtyard shaded by century-old oak trees. Another historic building was recreated into Kipton Santo’s signature restaurant, Dean’s Steak & Seafood.

Exclusive Food & Beverage Specials

A range of exclusive promotions are available at Kimpton Santo starting August 29, including 50% off dinner, BOGO brunch deals with $1 bottles of bubbly, and a special bounce-back offer.

Kimpton Santo’s signature restaurant, Dean's Steak & Seafood (DeansSteakandSeafood.com) , boasts a stunning two-level dining room with 207 seats, an oyster bar, and a specially curated private wine room, ensuring that every meal is a memorable one. From Thursday Aug. 29, 2024, until Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer guests 50% off the entire food bill during dinner service every Thursday through Sunday. Guests can also enjoy a bottle of bubbly for only $1, with a limit of one bottle per group of two. For brunch, available on Saturdays and Sundays, guests will receive a buy one, get one (BOGO) entree. Kids 10 and under eat for free every breakfast and brunch service.

Set to become one of San Antonio's most distinguished open-air venues, Tenfold Rooftop (TenFoldRooftop.com) is offering visiting guests a special treat: a postcard with their final bill, redeemable for 50% off their next visit. This exclusive promotion is available for the first 30 days only and must be used before by Sept. 30, 2024

The hotel is also offering a special Epicurean VIP Package. This package features an overnight retreat that begins with bespoke cocktails at the reservation-only Study at Dean’s, followed by a gourmet dinner, and concluding with a refined nightcap while watching the sunset at the rooftop bar.

For more information about Kimpton Santo, visit www.santohotelsanantonio.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook. To learn more about Kimpton, visit IHG.com or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.

