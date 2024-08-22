24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago Expands its Emergency Services to More Neighborhoods in Chicago

24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago is expanding to more neighborhoods to offer emergency services like lock repairs, lockout assistance, and key duplications to more businesses and residents.

Chicago, IL, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to more neighborhoods in Chicago. Businesses, car owners, and residential clients can now access fully licensed, insured, and bonded locksmiths faster in case of emergencies, such as when locked out of their homes, offices, or cars. The Chicago lock change service provider also offers key replacement, lock repairs, and key duplication.

The expansion perfectly aligns with the company’s dedication to safeguarding communities. While the team initially specialized in repairing locks and making keys, the demand for emergency services has grown. This high demand is partly due to Chicago’s status as one of the largest cities in the country, bustling with activities around the clock. With this expansion, residents can now safely and quickly regain access to their properties.

In addition to prompt services, the company prides itself on staying updated on the latest security technology. The use of the latest technology enables the technicians to diagnose and identify issues faster, reducing downtime and, more importantly, ensuring the new locks keep clients’ property safer afterward. The team also uses better tools and technology in installations and repairs.

No project is too big or challenging for 24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago. Their experienced technicians are skilled in repairing all types of locks and security systems. Whether the locks are from Schlage, Kwikset, Yale, Medeco, Mul-T-Lock, Baldwin, Arrow, or other brands, the team is experienced in repairing, replacing, and installing.

In addition to emergency services, the company is expanding to offer other residential locksmith services, such as re-keying and key duplication. While some of these services are not as urgent as lockout services, the team ensures the process is safe while still enhancing clients’ home security.

24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago has been a reliable lock installation team, and with the expansion, more homeowners can depend on the company for security system installations. These services are available to homeowners interested in protecting their homes from break-in thefts, making it harder for unwanted guests to pick, drill, or bump the locks. Even while employing the best technology, the company ensures the new system matches clients’ needs.

Commercial clients will also benefit from 24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago’s expansion. The team offers services such as hardware installations, including locks, magnetic and electronic locks, door operators, door closers, and security systems. As with their other locksmith services, the team goes the extra mile to listen to business owners, understand their needs, and customize each service to the client’s liking.

24/7 Lightning Locksmith Chicago is a team of fully licensed, insured, and bonded locksmiths offering emergency locksmith services. The team specializes in lockout assistance, lock re-keys, lock changes, and key replacements. These services are available to all, from car owners to residential clients and businesses.

