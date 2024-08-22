Penn Spine & Orthopedic Enhances Patient Care with Advanced Minimally Invasive Laser Surgical Techniques

Penn Spine & Orthopedic is revolutionizing spine care with advanced minimally invasive laser surgical techniques, an alternative to traditional spine surgery.

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Spine & Orthopedics is a leading provider of spine and orthopedic care. To enhance patient care, the practice has adopted advanced minimally invasive laser techniques. This is set to revolutionize treatment protocols, emphasizing the clinic's commitment to achieving the best results for every patient with the least invasive approach possible.

The award-winning team of spine surgeons and medical staff offers the latest research, treatments, and technology to eliminate pain, discomfort, and dysfunction of neck and back conditions. Their patient-centered and comprehensive concierge services range from non-surgical, conservative methods to gentle, minimally invasive surgeries performed through incisions smaller than a postage stamp.

Laser spine surgery utilizes light beams to create incisions, replacing traditional surgical instruments. It’s often recommended for patients with chronic pain conditions where fusion isn’t the primary treatment option, patients with multiple affected vertebrae, and those who don’t need manipulation/movement of surrounding tissue.

Laser spine surgery is a favorable option for specific spinal conditions. Since it’s minimally invasive, the surgery is an outpatient procedure (the patient can return home on the same day), enables quicker recovery, and lowers hospital/overall costs.

Laser technology preserves spine mobility and minimizes the risk of infection as no screws/rods are placed in the spinal column. Once patients undergo an MRI evaluation, they receive a personalized treatment plan and enjoy less postoperative scarring without the side effects of general anesthesia or extreme blood loss.

If conservative methods such as steroid injections, pain medications, or physical therapy fail to alleviate spinal conditions, Penn Spine & Orthopedic recommends laser spine surgery. Patients with sciatica, pinched nerves, spinal/foraminal stenosis, bulging/herniated discs, scar tissue, growths, and conditions in the upper/mid/lower back may qualify for the procedure.

The practice remains steadfast in improving patient outcomes with advanced minimally invasive laser surgery, anterior cervical discectomy, endoscopic discectomy, interlaminar spacer, lumbar spinal fusion surgery, and M6-C artificial cervical disc.



Penn Spine & Orthopedic offers diagnosis and treatment for deformities, degenerative disc disease, trauma, and failed neck/back surgeries. Their commitment to personalized care has earned them recognition from reputable organizations and glowing reviews.

“I had a minimally invasive procedure for my back with Dr. Katzman and the results have been incredible. My nerve pinched from a bulging disc but it's now fixed and I'm pain-free. If you need a spine surgeon, look no further.” Brad, Satisfied Patient.

About Penn Spine & Orthopedic

Penn Spine & Orthopedic is a medical practice providing advanced care for patients with spine and orthopedic conditions. The team stays at the forefront of medical innovation with minimally invasive techniques designed to reduce discomfort, scarring, and extended recovery periods. They combine the latest research and technology to improve patients’ lives, making them a trusted partner in recovery and better health.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Penn Spine & Orthopedic

Contact Person: Dr. Howard Sharf

Phone: (215) 918-9664

Address: 1601 Walnut St, Suite 514

City: Philadelphia

State: PA

Postal Code: 19102

Country: USA

Website: https://pennspineandortho.com/



