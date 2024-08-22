Permanent supportive, complex-care homes open in Fraser Valley

CANADA, August 22 - Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“It was our commitment that the Royal Crescent would be temporary. Now that it is closing, the site will be developed into affordable housing for seniors in our community. This is a huge positive step forward, and we will continue to be dedicated to bringing supportive housing to the area, like the new units coming to Hurd Street in Mission.”

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“There has been an enormous need for supportive and complex-care housing in Maple Ridge. Working in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge, we have been able to ensure people have a stable place to live.”

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission –

“The opening of these supportive homes demonstrates our work in collaboratively developing solutions – with non-profits, the City of Mission and other partners – to make sure people experiencing homelessness can have access to stable, secure homes, and can stay housed and out of encampments.”

Nate McCready, executive director, Mission Community Services Society –

“Mission Community Services is pleased to be partnering with BC Housing, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, and the Fraser Health Authority on this much-needed housing in the community. We welcome the opportunity to support the integration of the Province’s groundbreaking complex-care housing initiative and to provide culturally safe and trauma-informed enhanced supports to those in need.”

Keir Macdonald, CEO, Coast Mental Health Society –

“Coast Mental Health is excited to partner with BC Housing, Fraser Health and the City of Maple Ridge in delivering 52 new supportive homes. These homes are more than just shelter – they are the first step toward creating safety and stability for those who need it most. When paired with essential cultural and health-care supports, as we are providing here, housing becomes a transformative force, empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and truly thrive.”

Becky Doherty, director of clinical operations, Fraser Health –

“By creating a sense of home and by welcoming people moving into these units, the team-based model of housing and health services aims for improved housing stability and health outcomes for people living in the units. This comprehensive approach in Mission promotes enhanced well-being, reduced use of emergency services and overall improved quality of life.”

Paul Horn, mayor of Mission –

“This is exciting and long overdue news. A tremendous amount of work has gone into this project in partnership between BC Housing, the City of Mission and Mission Community Services. Now that this housing is complete, we look forward to planning our next projects together.”