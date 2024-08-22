LaurZen Wellness Launches Exclusive Women's Retreat in Chiang Mai, Thailand

"Journey to Freedom" Retreat Offers Self-Discovery, Holistic Healing, and 'Off-The-Beaten-Path' Adventures for Creative and Busy Women

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to embark on a life-changing adventure as LaurZen Wellness Retreats announces the launch of its exclusive "Journey to Freedom" Women's Retreat in the heart of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Starting on November 1, 2024, this seven-day retreat is designed for strong, empowered women—including executives, busy moms, and health and wellness enthusiasts—seeking a rejuvenating "zen break."

A Sanctuary of Empowerment and Healing

Set alongside the serene Mae Ping River, guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations in private riverside villas, fostering an atmosphere of tranquility and restoration.

"In today's fast-paced world, high-achieving women often neglect their own well-being while pouring themselves into their careers and others," says Lauren Boiros, Founder of LaurZen Wellness. "Our retreats provide a nurturing space to release stress, process emotions, and reconnect with their authentic selves."

A Thoughtfully Curated Experience

LaurZen has crafted an exclusive itinerary that combines:

- Intimate healing workshops and guided meditation sessions

- Sacred plant medicine ceremonies facilitated by experienced shamans

- Cultural excursions to ancient temples and colorful local markets

- Nourishing farm-to-table Thai cuisine cooking classes

- Rejuvenating nature walks and jungle explorations

A Personal Journey of Transformation

Lauren Boiros is an acclaimed Ayurvedic Health Counselor, former model, and passionate advocate for women's holistic well-being. With over ten years of experience of conscious leadership in both USA and Thailand, she empowers women to thrive through immersive experiences and authentic cultural adventures.

Giving Back to the Community

LaurZen Wellness Retreats is committed to responsible eco-tourism and supporting the local Thai community. A portion of the retreat's proceeds will be donated to Thailand's children's hospitals and temples, with blessings from local monks adding a spiritual touch to their charitable efforts.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Journey

For more information about the "Journey to Freedom" Women's Retreat, including registration details and photos, visit www.laurzen.com.



