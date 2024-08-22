Black Rock Coffee Bar Unveils Exciting Fall Drink Lineup

The boutique coffee chain features Fall Drink offerings from September 1st – October 31st in 140-plus stores in seven states

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated fall drink campaign, featuring a delightful array of seasonal beverages that capture the essence of autumn. This year’s line-up, available from September 1st – October 31st promises to warm hearts and invigorate the senses with unique flavors and cozy notes.

Black Rock’s new Fall Drink offerings include:

Pumpkin Blondie - A fall favorite, the Pumpkin Blondie, has returned. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s medium espresso blend is enhanced with white mocha and a hint of pumpkin. This delightful drink is crafted by stirring Black Rock’s medium roast espresso into pumpkin and white mocha sauce, then combining it with whole milk. Alternative milks are available upon request.

Pumpkin Mexican Mocha - Experience the cozy autumn flavors with Black Rock’s Old Town espresso combined with its signature spiced mocha. Savor the subtle hints of almond, cinnamon, vanilla, and pumpkin. This drink is made by mixing Black Rock’s medium roast espresso into pumpkin sauce and Mexican spiced mocha powder, then combining it with 2% milk. Alternative milks are available upon request.

Witch’s Brew Fuel - Bite into Black Rock’s Original Fuel combined with crisp green apple flavoring, topped with creamy cold foam, and bewitched with a sour kick. This invigorating drink is made by blending green apple syrup and sour powder into Black Rock’s Original Fuel Energy Drink and topping it with cold foam.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Customers who register for the new loyalty program today can receive a free medium drink.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, has more than 140 stores in the U.S. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 140 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

