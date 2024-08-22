DTE Energy’s smart grid technology prevented nearly 5,000 customer power interruptions and 1.8 million outage minutes for customers so far in 2024

Detroit, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced a significant milestone in its commitment to improving energy reliability for its customers. Through the implementation of smart grid technology, DTE has prevented nearly 5,000 power interruptions and more than 1.8 million minutes without power for customers so far in 2024.

“We're dedicated to reducing power outages by 30% while cutting outage durations in half by 2029 — and smart technology is a critical investment to help us reach that goal," Matt Paul, president, DTE Electric, said. “Accelerating our transition to a smart grid is a game changer for our customers, and we’re already seeing positive results. We’re creating a resilient energy system that adapts in real-time to keep power flowing and the lights on for homes and businesses."

DTE is committed to fully automating the grid by 2029, which will provide the following benefits:

Improved safety: Smart grid technology can automatically detect and deenergize downed wires, helping to keep more people safe.

Fewer outages: Intelligent devices are also designed to isolate areas of damage and reroute power for many customers, so the lights stay on while crews make repairs.

Shorter outages and quicker restoration: Smart grid devices quickly pinpoint the damage location, so crews can arrive on-site faster and begin making repairs.

DTE’s smart grid is an interconnected system that includes the company’s Advanced Distribution Management System software, state-of-the-art Systems Operation Center, substation equipment, automated reclosers, smart meters and more. All this technology allows the company to remotely monitor, operate and control the grid across the communities that DTE serves, minimizing disruptions and keeping the power on for many customers.

Transitioning to a smart grid is just one part of DTE’s broader plan to build the grid of the future, which also includes upgrading existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming trees. For more information on DTE's smart grid technology and other power improvements, visit empoweringmichigan.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

