PCB Design Software Market Share

Rise in demand for advanced electronic gadgets across a range of industries are driving the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market's steady rise.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Jam-packed Opportunities for Investors | The PCB Design Software Market Share Reach USD 11.1 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global PCB design software market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Some of the important factors propelling the growth of the PCB design software market is several technological advancements, increased demand for electronic products across various fields and a rise in the complexity of circuit boards designs. As consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and telecommunications sectors continue to expand, there's an increased requirement for effective and complex PCB design solutions. Also driving this demand have been technological advances such as 5G, AI, IoT and machine learning, which necessitate flexible PCB design software for new applications. Furthermore, rising trends towards miniaturization and integration of electronic components have boosted the development of sophisticated tools capable of handling intricate layouts and high-speed signals.

The global PCB design software market is segmented into component, deployment mode, end user, and region. By component, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment accounted for the highest share in the global PCB design software market. Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is categorized into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, and other. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share and is also expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Recent Development:

● On February 2023, Flux announced the launch of its new online PCB design tool. This software is designed to enhance the efficiency of designing miniature PCBs for several industries such as consumer electronics and industrial equipment.

● In April 2023, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced the launch of Cadence Allegro. The solution is integrated with advanced technology like AI to improve its performance and integrate automation in the PCB design software. The solution is also designed to reduce the number of days required to design a PCB compared to manual processes.

Region-wise, the PCB design software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant share in the global PCB design software market in 2023. There is a dire need for effective PCB design solutions given the surging demand for electronics in different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and telecommunications. Asia-Pacific region has become a place of attraction in terms of PCB design software innovation due to its technology oriented human resource and strong manufacturing base. This has resulted in ground-breaking programs that meet different market needs coming up from China, Japan, South Korea and India which have highly invested on research and development (R&D). Moreover, this area has played a significant role in encouraging development of the PCB design software industry through embracing new trends like AI or artificial intelligence and IOT or internet of things.

The major players operating in the PCB design software market forecast include Altium Limited, Autodesk Inc., EasyEDA, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and Siemens. Other players in the PCB design software market include Labcenter Electronics, ANSYS, Inc, Zuken, Synopsys, Inc., Novarm Limited. and others.

Key Findings

● The PCB design software market size study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2024-2032.

● Several product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major energy storage system industry participants along with authentic industry journals, associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.

● The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global PCB design software market forecast and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.

