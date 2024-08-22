Inventory Management Software Market Share

Growing e-commerce sector and the need for efficient supply chain management drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Industry Sees Promising Growth by 2032 | The Inventory Management Software Market Share Reach USD 4.8 Billion." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global inventory management software market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032.

The integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain is enhancing the capabilities of inventory management software, making it more attractive to businesses. However, challenges such as the high cost of software and the expenses related to implementation and training pose barriers to market growth. In addition, concerns about data security and privacy can deter some organizations from adopting these solutions. Despite these challenges, the market is poised for significant growth. The rise in demand for automation and digitalization in various industries, along with the increasing trend toward cloud-based solutions, provides lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on real-time inventory tracking and analytics to optimize operations and reduce costs is expected to fuel the adoption of inventory management software globally.

The inventory management software market is segmented into deployment mode, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, the market is divided into inventory control and tracking, order management, scanning and barcoding, asset management, and others. As per enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) . On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fourths of the global inventory management software market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. An on-premise installation strategy enables users to monitor their site through desktops or additional systems. The on-premise inventory management systems give users complete control or administrative access to their inventory management software when a program is installed at the company premises. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that the use of cloud platforms brings flexibility and stability to a business. The segment growth is attributed to the rise in e-commerce and the various methods of order fulfillment.

Based on application, the inventory control and tracking segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global inventory management software market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for inventory control and tracking is driven by the fact that organizations can use this type of management software to ensure that stock levels of their inventory are kept at optimal levels, reducing the risk of overstocking or shortage. However, the scanning and barcoding segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that barcode scanners are being extensively used for tracking inventory movements throughout a supply chain.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global inventory management software market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that large enterprises have vast inventories that are difficult to manage. Moreover, inventory management helps the enterprises to ensure that the products are not out of stock or unavailable when essential. The development of this software is being encouraged by large enterprises to respond to the growing and unique requirements of customers.

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare and life science segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR during the period of 2024-2032. This can be attributed to the fact that to ensure the efficient administration of healthcare organizations, effective medical inventory management is essential. The medical inventory of hospitals involves the management of stock for use by healthcare professionals. These trends are expected to stimulate the growth of the inventory management software market.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for half of the global inventory management software market revenue, and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of major market players, and a high demand for efficient supply chain management and automation across various industries such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. The aging population, particularly the baby boomer generation, significantly contributes to this growth as it increases the demand for healthcare services and products, necessitating efficient inventory management solutions for medical supplies and equipment. In addition, North American businesses continually innovate to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers by developing new services like personalized customer experiences, self-service options, and advanced analytics for inventory optimization, further propelling the market growth in the region.

The major players operating in the inventory management software market include Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Lightspeed, CIN7 Ltd., Linnworks, and Brightpearl. Other players in the inventory management software market include Intuit Inc., Acumatica, Inc., Fishbowl, and others.

