Nearly $40 Million for Youth Employment Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $40 million has been awarded for the next phase of the Youth Employment Program, which will help New York continue reducing gun violence by providing job opportunities and training to at-risk youth in communities across the state. The program plays an important role in New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative, which operates in 21 counties with most of the state’s population outside New York City.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’ll never stop fighting to keep the people of this state safe and working to protect our most vulnerable youth,” Governor Hochul said. “The Youth Employment Program strengthens my administration’s comprehensive approach to ending the scourge of gun violence in communities across New York State, while providing at-risk youth with valuable work experience and skills that will help ensure that they have strong futures.”

The $38.8 million awarded today includes investments in year-round jobs and training opportunities for young people in regions that receive support from the GIVE initiative. This funding is expected to provide paid work and training opportunities for approximately 2,500 low-income, at-risk youth across these areas of the state from September 2024 to June 2025.

Youth Employment Program Spending by Region Region Amount Capital Region $2,513,157 Central New York $3,053,407 Finger Lakes $3,945,970 Long Island $7,941,588 Mid-Hudson $10,526,973 Mohawk Valley $1,339,113 North Country $511,728 Southern Tier $2,090,487 Western New York $6,877,577 TOTAL $38.8 million

New York State’s Youth Employment Program and GIVE Initiative have already proven to be effective at creating opportunities for young people and bringing down gun violence across the state.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Youth Employment Program has already connected thousands of young people with jobs and training. The most recent phase of the program ran from January 1 – June 30, 2024, when approximately 2,650 young people participated in the program, working at schools, libraries, restaurants, camps/child care programs, community organizations and other job sites.

As a result of this program and other investments through GIVE, Governor Hochul also announced earlier this week that shooting incidents with injury declined 29 percent through July 2024 compared to the same seven-month period last year, as reported by the 28 police departments across 21 counties participating in the GIVE Initiative. In many GIVE districts, shootings are now at their lowest level on record since the State began tracking this information two decades ago.

Today’s announcement to advance the next phase of the Youth Employment Program will continue that effective work. Research shows that vulnerable at-risk and unemployed youth can face struggles later in life, including poverty, mental health and criminal justice involvement. In addition, youth exposed to trauma and violence may suffer long-term harmful effects later in life, including barriers to successful employment and financial stability.

The second phase of the Youth Employment Program will operate from September through June. To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and have a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $51,640 for a family of three.

Youth Employment Program providers are encouraged to collaborate with local law enforcement and other local organizations serving at-risk youth and must collaborate with local SNUG Street Outreach programs if such programs are available in their district. The SNUG Street Outreach program, administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting the transmission, and treating individuals, families and communities affected by the violence.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We know that by providing vulnerable at-risk youth with valuable work experience and career support, we can help protect them from the long-term impacts that the destructive cycle of gun violence can have on our communities. The Youth Employment Program will help us build on the success of the Summer Youth Employment Program by creating more year-round work opportunities for at-risk youth in parts of the state most directly impacted by gun violence and helping to support safer and stronger safer communities.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Employment gives young New Yorkers not only a sense of purpose and direction, but also the knowledge and skills they need to build a brighter, more secure future. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to workforce development, especially for our youth, who will ultimately power the economy of tomorrow.”

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Just as we partner with local law enforcement agencies working to further drive down gun violence, we support community-based organizations providing mentoring, and programs and services for youth and families. Access to year-round employment for youth is critical and complements our efforts. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this public health issue and commitment to funding programs that allow youth, families, and communities to thrive.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “The Youth Employment Program is a critical component of New York State’s efforts to promote positive youth development, employability skills, and eventual self-sufficiency. The comprehensive approach of providing constructive activities during unsupervised time and opportunities for youth to gain legal means of income despite illicit alternatives, is necessary if we are to reduce gun violence and crime. Research indicates that youth employment decreases the chance of youth arrests for crime by 17%, hence the Governor’s wise choice in investing in year-round youth employment opportunities.”