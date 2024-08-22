Gleaner Launches Best Value and Quality Machine With the Gleaner T Series Combine

Gleaner T Series Delivers Lightweight Performance, Superior Control and Premium Grain Quality





DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announces launch of the Gleaner T Series. The GL T Series was created with a farmer-focused design while still staying true to the values that Gleaner has delivered for more than a century. Gleaner will showcase the GL T Series during the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, August 27-29, 2024.

“This Series delivers lightweight performance, superior control and premium grain quality for the best value in your field,” Robert Ross, Marketing Manager for Gleaner, said.

The GL T Series was made for farmers to receive the best value while still having industry-leading efficiency and power. Gleaner is dedicated to upholding their values of reliability, technology, functionality and performance.

Key Benefits

Gleaner is setting a new standard when it comes to machines designed for farmers who need tasks done efficiently. The new Dura Drive™ ground drive system improves performance and reliability by getting to the field faster, staying there longer and providing better control while there. The shift-on-the-fly, two-speed transmission provides a wider range of speed with fewer gears, including a maximum speed of 25 mph. These two features can reduce the time spent between fields or waiting to shift between gears.

The planetary final drives improve reliability during harvest, and the differential lock keeps the machine moving in challenging ground conditions. The combination of the CVT-style multifunction lever and the internal braking system puts better control in the hands and at the feet of the farmer. Better comfort and confidence result from finer speed adjustment and more responsive brakes.

“Great grain quality and cleanliness are provided by the Natural Flow processor and two-stage cleaning without sacrificing capacity or grain loss,” Ross said. “Achieving more cost-efficient and cleaner harvests is made easier by the Series’ simple design and reduced repair time.”

In addition to the increased productivity, the technology improvements included with the Deluxe cab option provide better visibility and productivity. A better view of the area behind the combine and below the unloading auger comes from two integrated cameras in both locations. The AutoTurn™ feature reduces fatigue from turning in the headlands and increases productivity by lining up for the next pass. The effort needed to get back to harvest is reduced with the functional features of the maximum access shield design and the powered rotor reverse.

The new shielding gives farmers the ability to access more areas of the machine with less effort and reduces the amount of time to clean and maintain the machine.

“Gleaner understands that time is valuable, and we want to make sure that farmers can harvest quality yields without having to stop for maintenance,” Ross stated. “When unexpected field conditions create a blockage in the processor, the powered rotor reverse will reduce the effort and time to get back to harvesting.”

For more information on the GL T Series, visit our website or stop by AGCO Corporation’s booth at the Farm Progress Show.



