Global Medical Nutrition Market Size Anticipated to Surge Past USD 26,555.9 Million Valuation by 2034, Growing at an Average 6.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising awareness of medical nutrition's role in disease management is boosting market growth, particularly as diagnoses of gastrointestinal disorders like IBD and celiac disease increase. The demand for specialized nutritional solutions is driving innovation and industry expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global medical nutrition market is projected to hit around USD 16,192.6 Million in sales by the end of 2024. With a projected CAGR of 6.4%, the industry is expected to surpass USD 26,555.9 Million by 2034, reflecting strong growth and increasing demand for specialized nutritional products.



The medical nutrition industry is rapidly growing, driven by rising awareness of the importance of nutrition in managing and preventing diseases. As healthcare shifts towards more personalized treatments, demand for tailored nutritional solutions is increasing. This sector encompasses products designed to meet the dietary needs of individuals with specific medical conditions, such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorders, and chronic illnesses. With advancements in research and a growing focus on preventive healthcare, the medical nutrition market is set to expand significantly in the coming years.

The medical nutrition industry encompasses specialized nutritional products designed to support disease management, recovery, and overall health. Its applications range from managing chronic conditions like diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders to supporting recovery in critical care and malnutrition. This industry plays a crucial role in healthcare, offering tailored solutions that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

The growth of the medical nutrition industry is fueled by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness of the role of nutrition in disease management and prevention, advancements in medical research, and a growing aging population. Additionally, heightened diagnoses of conditions like gastrointestinal disorders and the demand for personalized nutritional solutions are driving market expansion.

The medical nutrition industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising awareness of its role in disease management and prevention. Increasing diagnoses of chronic conditions like gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and cancer are fueling demand for tailored nutritional solutions and multi-nutritional supplements. Additionally, an aging population and a focus on preventive healthcare are contributing to the industry's expansion, with innovations in personalized nutrition and therapeutic diets becoming key trends.

“The growth of personal medicine and digital health is boosting nutrition’s market by improving precision. This is driven by an aging population with chronic diseases and ongoing research emphasizing diet’s role in disease prevention and management.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Global medical nutrition sales increased at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2023.

from 2019 to 2023. The sale of medical nutrition in the United States is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period by 2034.

during the assessment period by 2034. By 2034, Germany is expected value share to account for 21.5% of medical nutrition sales in Europe.

of medical nutrition sales in Europe. Consumption of Medical Nutrition in China is expected to increase at a value CAGR of 6.5% over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. Sales of multivitamins and antioxidants are projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The oral mode of delivery segment is anticipated to advance at 9.5% CAGR during the projection period.

Competition Outlook:

The medical nutrition market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share through innovation and product differentiation. Key strategies include leveraging advanced technologies and focusing on personalized solutions to meet the diverse needs of an aging population. Major companies are also investing in research and development to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving sector.

Explore Detailed Insights and Innovations in the Medical Nutrition Market here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-nutrition-market

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.

Nestle

GSk plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi

Abbott

Danone S.A

BASF SE

Fresenius SE & Co

KGaA

Leprino Foods Company

Fresenius Kabi Ltd

Esperer Onco Nutrition

Kate Farms

Guardion Health Sciences

DSM

Baxter



Medical Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Nutrition Type:

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Multivitamins & Antioxidant

Amino acids

Fiber

Mineral

Others



By Health Condition:

Cancer

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal disease

Metabolic syndrome

Others



By Patient Type:

Infant

Adult

Geriatric



By Mode of Delivery:

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Store Drug Stores & Pharmacies Specialty Stores Other Retailers

Online Retailing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global dietary supplement market size is anticipated to attain a valuation of around USD 170.1 Billion by 2034.

The global probiotic supplement sales are estimated to surge beyond USD 7,524.6 Million in 2024.

The multi nutritional supplement market share is expected to advance at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The global postnatal health supplements industry is forecasted to be valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2033.

The global vitamin supplements market revenue is estimated to secure a valuation of USD 133.94 Billion by 2033.

The global sports nutrition market valuation is forecasted to attain a milestone of USD 61.6 Billion by 2033 end.

The global B2B sports nutrition demand is estimated to grow at a decent pace of 7.35% CAGR by the end of 2033.

The global food botanicals market analysis report states the industry is expected to hit USD 272.8 Billion by 2034.

The global multistrain probiotics market share is expected to drive past USD 9,377.8 Million by 2034.

The global encapsulated flavors demand is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.