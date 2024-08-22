CIRRO E-Commerce to exhibit at Parcel Forum 2024 with Booth 833

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce , a leading global e-commerce logistics solution provider, announces its participation in Parcel Forum 2024 . The event, renowned as the premier show for small-package fulfillment supply chain, will take place in Dallas from September 16-18.







For over 22 years, Parcel Forum has been the go-to event for professionals responsible for shipping, warehousing, picking, packaging, distribution, and delivery in the e-commerce D2C (Direct-to-Customer) and B2B (Business-to-Business) markets. The forum offers a top-rated conference program, unparalleled peer-to-peer networking, and a unique exhibit hall experience, allowing small-parcel package supply chain professionals in assisting shipping more packages efficiently and cost-effectively.

"I truly appreciate participating in Parcel Forum. It’s an outstanding platform to connect with high-profile potential clients, engage with industry experts, and network with fellow supply chain professionals. The sessions are insightful, the speakers are best-in-class, and the opportunities to forge valuable business partnerships are plentiful," said Vincent D’Amato, Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce North America.

"Throughout recent years, our team has remained committed to enhancing US domestic and cross-border shipping solutions in North America, including recently launched Canada e-commerce shipping services. Moreover, significant changes are coming to the delivery market in 2025, and we are fully prepared and excited to discuss these developments with our partners and customers at this upcoming show."

Attendees are encouraged to visit CIRRO E-Commerce at booth #833 to learn more about the company’s innovative solutions and to explore potential collaborations.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is a small parcel delivery provider built to serve shippers who demand more: more service; more reliability; more pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels.

Our dynamic IT platform and strategic partnerships with final-mile carriers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and many other markets enable CIRRO E-Commerce to provide best-in-class delivery services to U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

With CIRRO E-Commerce, all shipments are fully tracked and all international shipments are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), to ensure that consumers always receive the best possible experience.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

branding@cirroecommerce.com

Website:

www.cirroecommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55dfbc23-b055-4c23-bdec-d39761c3e3c1

