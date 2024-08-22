Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons Begin for 2024-2025

August 22, 2024

Mourning dove, early resident Canada goose seasons start Sept. 2

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2024-2025 migratory game bird hunting seasons, the first of which begin Sept. 2. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

“September marks the beginning of the fall hunting season, and Maryland hunters have been waiting with a high degree of anticipation,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “Maryland’s abundant public hunting opportunities and diverse landscape offer a multitude of opportunities for new and experienced hunters. We wish everyone a safe and memorable start to the season.”

Unless otherwise noted, official shooting hours begin 30 minutes before sunrise and end at sunset for all early migratory game bird hunting seasons. Season dates are as follows:

Dove, split season

First season: Sept. 2 – Oct. 19 (note: shooting hours for this segment are noon to sunset)

Second season: Oct. 26 – Nov. 29

Third season: Dec. 21 – Jan. 10

Woodcock, split season

First season: Oct. 26 – Nov. 29

Second season: Jan. 13 – 29, 2025

Early resident Canada Goose season

Eastern zone: Sept. 2–14

Western zone: Sept. 2–25

For Early Canada goose season, hunters are allowed to use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Shooting hours are extended to a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Teal, September season

Sept. 16–30

Shooting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit is six teal.

All migratory bird hunters, including landowners who are license-exempt, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp/Harvest Information Program Permit and possess the printed receipt while hunting. All waterfowl hunters, ages 16 and older, must possess a printed receipt of the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Federal Duck Stamp). Licenses, permits, and stamps can be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a department service center, or any of the 250 sport license agents.

Hunters are encouraged to report banded migratory game birds online. After reporting the banded bird, hunters will receive a certificate of appreciation that includes all known biological information on the bird they harvested.

All of Maryland’s waterfowl Hunting zones can be viewed on the DNR website.

Hunters with questions may contact the department at 410-260-8540.