ClearCloser Appoints Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions to Its Board of Directors, A Landmark Decision For The Future of Mortgage Technology

ClearCloser, a revolutionary FinTech company reshaping traditional mortgage processes through real-time data exchange, digital transformation, and enhanced transparency, is thrilled to announce that Christopher E. Campbell, a leading figure in financial regulation and policy, has joined its Board of Directors. This strategic appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company’s mission to redefine mortgage technology and ensure that innovation is seamlessly aligned with regulatory excellence.

“ClearCloser is unprecedented technology in the mortgage-backed real estate and security industries. I’ve seen firsthand how this technology can transform financial institutions, and I am proud to be part of their leadership team. We are making history.” - Christopher E. Campbell, Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions

With an illustrious career that spans both public service and private sector leadership, Campbell's insights are set to drive ClearCloser’s growth and innovation in unprecedented ways. As the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions, Campbell was instrumental in shaping financial legislation and regulation, overseeing critical areas such as cybersecurity and compliance policy. His deep understanding of the regulatory landscape will be crucial as ClearCloser continues to pioneer new technologies that transform the mortgage industry.

"Christopher Campbell’s unparalleled experience and strategic vision are already shaping our future,” said Kristine Viera, CEO of ClearCloser. "His expertise will not only guide our technological advancements but also ensure that we remain agile in a rapidly changing regulatory environment. This is a game-changer for ClearCloser and the entire fintech sector."

Campbell’s appointment is expected to accelerate the company’s next wave of growth, particularly by enhancing the security, transparency, and efficiency of its mortgage processes.

"Christopher’s vision is not just about keeping up with industry standards—it’s about setting them,” said Marson Cunha, Director of ClearCloser. "His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, ensuring that our solutions are not only cutting-edge but also compliant with the most stringent regulations."

In addition to his public service, Campbell’s private sector experience includes founding and leading Incamera Solutions, as well as formerly serving as Chief Strategist at Kroll. His ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and drive strategic initiatives has made him a sought-after advisor for numerous organizations, including West Corporation, Coinstar, and tZERO.

With Campbell on board, ClearCloser is accelerating its roadmap to deliver innovations that will fundamentally change how mortgages are processed and secured, setting new industry standards. As regulatory landscapes evolve, ClearCloser, with Campbell’s guidance, is poised to lead the charge in setting new benchmarks for the mortgage industry, ensuring that fintech solutions are both innovative and robustly compliant.

Christopher Campbell holds an M.B.A. from the Thunderbird School of Global Business Management and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a frequent commentator on economic policy and financial regulation, with insights regularly featured on major news networks such as CNN, Fox News Channel, CNBC, Bloomberg, and the BBC.

About ClearCloser

ClearCloser is transforming the mortgage industry through innovative fintech solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and accuracy. By leveraging real-time data validation and advanced technology, ClearCloser provides a seamless mortgage transaction experience, ensuring better risk management and decision-making.

Availability

Christopher E. Campbell and ClearCloser’s leadership team are available for exclusive insights and interviews on how this strategic move will shape the future of fintech.

