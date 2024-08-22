Full-Service Event & Exhibit Service Organization Echo Experiential Launches, Brings Together Two Industry Leaders

New Alliance Redefines Event and Exhibit Excellence

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echo Media Group and Skyline Displays of Orange County announced today the formation of Echo Experiential, an alliance dedicated to serving the event and exhibit needs of companies across all industries. This new offering combines award-winning marketing communications expertise coupled with the ability to plan, design, build exhibits, and manage the logistics for events and trade shows for a one-stop event planning shop.



“Echo Experiential leverages the knowledge and capabilities of two powerhouse brands to give clients a bespoke experience every time,” said John Funk, President, Skyline of Orange County. “Custom exhibit design and management paired with carefully structured communications and content allow us to touch, engage with, and capture leads from pre-show to post-show.”

Echo Experiential provides a comprehensive, full-service event solution, expertly bringing together the might of two powerful organizations. Together, Echo and Skyline—jointly Echo Experiential—bring brands to life through personalized campaigns, attention-grabbing displays, and unforgettable trade show experiences and events that drive traffic and engagement.

As an award-winning marketing communication agency, Echo Media Group has more than 30 years of experience delivering compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences and elevate brand visibility. For Echo Experiential, Echo Media Group manages comprehensive communications and advertising for tradeshows and events from asset creation to digital advertising, and the development of full campaigns to attract and capture leads and drive attendance.

Echo’s expert team creates buzz at all stages along the event timeline by maximizing coverage across all communications channels. The creative team develops unique content and eye-catching design, producing graphics and materials to draw in the on-site audience. If dedicated websites or landing pages are needed for an event, Echo’s developers can quickly and expertly build them. Professional campaign management tools allow the team to optimize and track event-related KPIs.

“Echo Experiential is more than just an event service provider; we are storytellers and experience creators,” said Kim Sherman, President and CEO of Echo Media Group. “Working with Skyline of Orange County, our mission is to create immersive experiences that leave a lasting impact and drive measurable success for our event clients.”

For more than 40 years, Skyline Displays of Orange County has overseen the entirety of the event lifecycle, designing custom exhibits and experiences from initial concept through asset management. Skyline’s seasoned team builds innovative custom exhibits that stand out in any setting, from intimate gatherings to large-scale tradeshows. Their team ensures seamless execution of every detail, from creation to final dismantle, ensuring a stress-free experience for clients.

With their deep understanding of audience behavior, Skyline develops memorable, interactive experiences that foster meaningful connections and maximize ROI. Skyline of Orange County approaches each project through a custom lens, assessing the size, scope and budget to deliver a tailor-made, modular, eco-friendly exhibit solution at a lower operating cost for savings at every event.



To learn more about how Echo Experiential can transform your next event into an unforgettable experience, visit echoexp.com.

About Echo Media Group

Echo Media Group is an award-winning, full-service marketing communications agency renowned for solving business challenges for its client partners. Leveraging extensive, cross-industry experience, Echo creates strategic solutions that drive sustainable value and build stronger brands. Founded in 1993, the Orange County, Calif.-based agency develops results-oriented campaigns for clients around the world. Echo’s team specializes in branding, messaging, design, digital marketing, social media, public relations, and web design and development.

About Skyline Displays of Orange County

Skyline Displays is a leading provider of innovative trade show exhibits and services. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Skyline helps businesses create impactful trade show experiences. Established in 1985, Skyline Displays of Orange County is family-owned & operated with more than 100 years of combined experience in the trade show exhibit industry. In partnership with Skyline Exhibits, there are 6 Service Centers in trade show hubs to fulfill trade show needs. From custom exhibits to asset management, we’ve got you covered.

