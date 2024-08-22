Aug. 21, 2024

DR-4787-WV MA-008

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Disaster Recovery Center Opening Friday in Boone County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Madison City Hall.

The center is located at:

West Virginia residents affected by the April 11-12 severe storms can visit the disaster recovery center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. The FEMA registration deadline is Sept. 3, 2024.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available at the center to address additional needs.

Those who received a letter from FEMA about their application status may visit a disaster center to learn more about the next steps. Staff at the center can help them submit additional information or supporting documentation and answer any questions.

Survivors do not have to visit a center to register with FEMA. They may do so by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

