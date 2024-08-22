Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 400 Ideal for Small-to-medium Label Converters

Latest Installation Provides Significant Cost Savings for Holly Tag & Label

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced the installation of its AccurioLabel 400 digital label press at Holly Tag & Label in Mount Holly, North Carolina. Holly Tag & Label is a family-run business offering customized, pressure-sensitive labels, tags and label design services for a variety of applications and industries. The company has been in the digital printing business for more than 19 years and prides itself on using state-of-the-art printing equipment on-site.

Holly Tag & Label first engaged with Konica Minolta in 2016 when it purchased the company’s first generation label press – the C71CF – and then again in 2021 when it upgraded to an AccurioLabel 230 digital toner press. In 2023, when Holly Tag & Label’s second label press from another manufacturer was approaching end of life, its positive experiences with Konica Minolta inspired it to reach back out to the company. After learning about Konica Minolta’s latest label press with quick and easy set-up, increased speeds and a fifth station for white toner to expand creative label applications, the printer knew it was the right fit, and became one of the early adopters of the AccurioLabel 400.

The team at Holly Tag and Label was always pleased by how easy the Konica Minolta presses were to run and maintain compared to its other digital label press. However, it thoroughly evaluated other suppliers and provided sample files to each to test the quality of print. Holly Tag & Label was highly impressed by the single hit of white toner on the AccurioLbel 400, which was far better and brighter than two to three hits of its current digital label press solution. Upon seeing the sample results, Scott Harris, Vice President of Holly Tag & Label, commented “Wow, I think those results just sold me the press.”

Holly Tag & Label was able to eliminate the 15 to 30 minutes a day spent cleaning the priming station needed to print on standard flexo stocks on the competitive press. In addition to time savings, the company has experienced a 20 to 30 percent reduction in spending due to the low running costs of the new machine. Additionally, the AccurioLabel 400 provides environmental benefits as the prints are de-inkable and the press releases zero volatile organic compounds (VOC).

“The AccurioLabel was exactly what we needed to transition away from our other label press, and has become an invaluable asset to us,” said Harris. “Konica Minolta has a lot of advantages for small-to-medium print businesses. It’s perfect for short runs, and the white toner makes it superior to other equipment. The cost of entry is lower than other digital machines we have seen.”

“There is no greater endorsement than a client coming back for a third device. Our label presses are designed to manage and deliver an increasing number of small-to-medium print jobs in ever-shorter processing times, and Holly Tag & Label is the perfect example of the type of client for whom our systems are developed,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “It was an extremely rewarding experience to be able to help Holly Tag & Label transition from something that wasn’t working for them, and allow them to be more efficient and profitable in an ever-increasingly competitive marketplace.”

AccurioLabel presses offer affordable entry to high-quality digital printing. The easy-to-operate machines continue to bring label converters, commercial printers and brand owners the high quality, consistent results they have come to expect from Konica Minolta devices.

Watch this brief video to learn more about Holly Tag & Label’s experience with Konica Minolta.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Holly Tag & Label

Holly Tag & Label is an industrial printing company specializing in labels, tags and design. The company recently celebrated 40 years of offering customized, pressure-sensitive labels, tags, and label design services for a variety of applications and industries including health and beauty, gourmet foods and beverages, automotive care, cleaning products, pet care, lawn and garden and much more. Holly Tag & Label maintains a state-of-the-art print management system on site and has an in-house design and graphics team to help create your custom label or tag design.

