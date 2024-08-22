NIBA to Host 150th Investment Conference in Florida from Sept. 4-5, 2024

Upcoming event to feature corporate presentations and one-on-one meetings between the investment community and senior management from select small-cap and micro-cap companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) announces today it will host its 150th Investment Conference on Sept. 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.



Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 149 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA’s network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $80 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.

NIBA conferences are esteemed in the financial services industry owing to their in-demand offerings and curating highly professional conferences optimized for productivity, innovation, and synergistic collaboration.

At the upcoming 150th Investment Conference, attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers.

Conference attendees and presenting companies can find registration details for the upcoming event at the following link: https://nibanet.org/attendee-registration-and-information/

During the conference, participating companies will deliver concise 10-minute elevator pitches to seasoned investment professionals, providing an overview of current business operations, sector opportunities, barriers to entry, potential challenges, and roadmaps to success. These presentations will be followed by 1-on-1 meetings which enable investors to delve deeper into companies of interest while parties can assess potential compatibility for a lasting partnership.

Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director, said, “Now in our fifth decade, we are incredibly proud of the impactful work we have been doing to foster partnerships between seasoned investors and management teams. We have developed an immense network of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services, including over 8,800 registered representatives who are responsible for over $100 billion in assets under management. By leveraging this unique platform, we have been able to help companies navigate in virtually any business environment. We look forward to interacting with you all at the conference.”

Kindly visit the National Investment Banking Association website to register for the event, and information on sponsorship queries .

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 149 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA’s network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $80 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.

Event Contact:

National Investment Banking Association

422 Chesterfield Road

Bogart, GA 30622

706.208.9620 Office

emily@nibanet.org

https://nibanet.org

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.