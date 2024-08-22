FuelCell Energy Announces Major Clean Fuel Fund Support for eFuel Projects in Canada

Company’s solid oxide electrolysis technology playing central role

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc., (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in sustainable energy technologies for the delivery of energy and emissions management, announced that a $5.9 million CAD grant from Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Fuels Fund (CFF) will finance two projects utilizing its electrolyzer technology to produce synthetic fuel (power-to-liquid (PtL)) or “eFuel.”



These innovative projects are being carried out with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Expander Energy Inc., Nuclear Promise X, and St. Marys Cement and are focused on producing low-carbon-intensity synthetic diesel fuels using zero-carbon hydrogen that will be produced by leveraging nuclear power, and FuelCell Energy’s Solid Oxide electrolysis platform.

PtL or Synthetic drop-in ready eFuels can be used as a replacement to, or blended into, current fuels such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil and other conventional fuels offering an immediate and substantial impact on emission reduction. Since eFuels are CO 2 neutral, they can be an effective decarbonization solution for sectors like transportation, high grade heat applications, or residential and commercial heating where conventional fuels are used today just to name a few examples.

Jason Few, President & CEO of FuelCell Energy said, “These projects align perfectly with our mission to provide advanced, sustainable energy solutions to the world and will demonstrate the differentiated capabilities of our solid oxide platform to leverage nuclear power at 100% electrical efficiency, and the practicality and scalability of our technology.”

He added, “Canada's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility resonates with our core values, and we are proud to contribute our solid oxide electrolysis technology to these groundbreaking synthetic fuel endeavors."

FuelCell Energy’s solid oxide products offer compelling advantages in synthetic fuel production. Among them is the high electrical efficiency of its electrolysis platform, which can provide more kg’s of hydrogen per kW of nuclear electric power input. This results in more synthetic fuel production with better economics, plus the ability to integrate the electrolysis platform thermally with other parts of the process to increase the efficiency even further.

The Projects

The first of the two CNL projects will evaluate the economic viability of producing synthetic diesel fuels using synthetic gas generated from biomass gasification combined with hydrogen that was produced by solid oxide electrolysis. The project will evaluate the feasibility of suitable sites for the construction of a plant to create 550 barrels per day of synthetic fuel using biomass and hydrogen from solid oxide electrolysis.

A full front-end engineering design will then be performed on a selected site, with the objective of determining the economics of that site and the feasibility of deploying additional plants in the future.

The second project is a demonstration of synthesis gas production through co-electrolysis—a method that combines water and carbon dioxide electrolysis. A 5 kWe electrolyzer provided by Fuel Cell Energy will be deployed and evaluated at a St. Marys cement facility, utilizing carbon dioxide from the cement plant's flue gas emissions.

This project will demonstrate the ability to transform a source of carbon emissions into valuable resources by capturing and repurposing it into synthesis gas (PtL), which can then be used to make a variety of energy and feedstock materials.

FuelCell Energy’s solid oxide technology is designed and manufactured in its facilities in Calgary and Connecticut.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by sustainable energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. Learn more at fuelcellenergy.com

Contact:

Press Contact

FuelCell Energy

Kathleen Blomquist

kblomquist@fce.com

Investor Relations Contact

FuelCell Energy

Tom Gelston

tgelston@fce.com

