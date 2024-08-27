IPD to Showcase Innovations at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas – Visit Us at Booth 5830

IPD Logo MINExpo 2024 IPD Team

IPD showcases cryo-treated engine parts at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, Booth 5830. Visit for insights into enhancing heavy-duty equipment performance.

We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at MINExpo 2024. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction drives us to provide the best solutions in the industry” — Bill Mirth, Director of Business Development, Americas at IPD

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD, a leading provider in the aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, will participate in MINExpo International 2024 from September 24-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit IPD at Booth 5830 to explore their range of high-quality, reliable, and innovative parts designed to enhance the life and performance of heavy-duty equipment.

Showcasing Excellence in Aftermarket Parts

At MINExpo 2024, IPD will present their latest advancements, including pistons, liners, new water pumps, ​​valvetrain components, and more. A highlight of this year's showcase is IPD's innovative cryo-treated valvetrain for G3500 engines. This development is part of IPD's expansion of the cryo-treated program and will be offering more cryo-treated valvetrains for additional engine families, such as the Caterpillar 3400 and 3600 series.

Technical Insights into Cryogenic Heat Treatment

Cryogenic heat treatment is a precisely engineered process of taking materials down to approximately -310° F, keeping them at that temperature in liquid nitrogen to remove residual stresses, and then ramping the temperature back to room temperature, followed by a mild heat treatment process.

In the Seat: The cryo process introduces microstructure changes in the tungsten steel valve seat reduces wear and increases thermal stability.

In the Valve: The cryo process introduces microstructure changes to the cobalt-chromium super alloy hard face that reduces wear and reduces valve seat recession. Additionally, the cryo process increases wear/corrosion resistance in the valve head (Inconel or valve steel) and valve stem (typically steel).

Together, the cryogenically treated seat and valve result in a significant increase in valve wear life for demanding applications.

Attendees will experience the superior craftsmanship and innovative designs that distinguish IPD in the aftermarket industry.

Dedication to Customer Satisfaction

IPD is known for exceptional customer service and support. Their global distribution network ensures on-time deliveries, helping customers minimize downtime and maintain smooth operations.

Innovative Solutions for Modern Challenges

IPD continues to lead the industry by investing in research and development to introduce and enhance products. Their engineers work closely with customers to develop solutions that exceed industry expectations.

Join IPD at MINExpo 2024

IPD invites industry professionals to visit Booth 5830 to learn about their high-performance aftermarket parts and how they can benefit your operations. The IPD team looks forward to connecting with peers, sharing insights, and demonstrating their commitment to quality and innovation. If you will be in attendance, please reach out to your sales manager and let us know so we can set up time to meet together. We will have many of our regional sales managers and management team available for discussions.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at MINExpo 2024. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction drives us to provide the best solutions in the industry,” said Bill Mirth, Director of Business Development, Americas at IPD.

For more information, please contact Joni Kneller, Senior Marketing Manager, at (310) 602-5308 or via email at jkneller@ipdparts.com.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service, and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.