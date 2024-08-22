Grayscale Investments® Launches Grayscale® Avalanche Trust

Grayscale’s latest private placement launch reflects the firm’s focus on developing compelling opportunities to help investors diversify crypto exposure

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest crypto asset manager*, offering more than 20 crypto investment products, today announced the creation and public launch of Grayscale® Avalanche Trust (“the Trust”).



The Trust offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Avalanche (AVAX), a three-chain smart contract platform designed to simultaneously optimize for scalability, network security, and decentralization. Through its strategic partnerships with leading companies, Avalanche has helped facilitate the broader adoption of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.**

“The launch of Grayscale® Avalanche Trust highlights Grayscale’s ongoing commitment to providing investors with innovative opportunities to access exciting developments in the crypto ecosystem,” said Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary. “Through its key strategic partnerships and unique, multi-chain structure, Avalanche is playing a pivotal role in the advancement of RWA tokenization.”

The Trust is now open for daily subscription by eligible accredited investors. The Trust functions like Grayscale’s single-asset investment trusts and is solely investing in the token underpinning the Avalanche network (AVAX).

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have Shares of new products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee that we will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the Shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the Shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective and the Shares of such products quoted on OTCQX have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the Shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

*at $25.7B as of 8/1/2024

**real-world asset (RWA) tokenization refers to the process of converting physical or tangible assets, such as real estate, commodities, or fine art, into digital tokens on a blockchain.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest crypto asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosenthal

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.