LiquidStack Launches CDU-1MW: The First in a New Family of Universally Compatible Coolant Distribution Units for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling

Full-service liquid cooling provider releases full-load tested, ETL, CSA, and CE certified 1,350kW CDU, shipping globally now

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced the availability of its CDU-1MW , a high-performance Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to be universally compatible with commercial direct-to-chip (DTC) solutions. LiquidStack’s CDU-1MW system is now available for immediate shipment worldwide.



Built for advanced computing applications such as generative AI, large language models and HPC, LiquidStack's new CDU offer addresses a critical market need by helping alleviate CDU supply constraints in the direct-to-chip liquid cooling segment. As data center adoption of liquid cooling scales, the demand for standardized, DTC-optimized CDUs has accelerated significantly. However, the availability of CDUs has been limited due to production capacity constraints, according to analyst firm Omdia .

"With a singular focus on liquid cooling, we deliver unparalleled expertise and innovation, providing the most advanced solutions, such as the CDU-1MW, for data centers and high-performance computing environments,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Our company has been designing, manufacturing and servicing complex liquid to liquid heat exchange systems at scale for over a decade. With the ability to deliver products anywhere in the world from our US-based manufacturing facility, and our capability to provide mission-critical service response times in all major global markets, LiquidStack has quickly taken a leadership position in the direct-to-chip liquid cooling market.”

LiquidStack’s innovative liquid cooling solutions are designed to effectively cool high-performance workloads while decreasing energy consumption. The universal CDU-1MW is ETL, CSA, and CE certified, as well as full-load tested by a third party. It caters to hyperscalers, colocation services companies, and large-scale enterprises seeking to implement DTC solutions as they shift to hybrid cooling. The product’s superior thermal management, enhanced performance and interoperability ensure seamless integration, energy efficiency and reduced operational costs. Key features include:

High-Performance Cooling : Offers 1,350kW cooling capacity with cutting-edge coolant distribution methods to maximize efficiency.

: Offers 1,350kW cooling capacity with cutting-edge coolant distribution methods to maximize efficiency. Robust Design: Supports the latest AI chips and servers; engineered for durability and long-term reliability in high-performance environments.

Supports the latest AI chips and servers; engineered for durability and long-term reliability in high-performance environments. Universal Compatibility and Flexible Integration : Ensures interoperability with multiple CDU vendors via non-proprietary design; compatible with a wide range of direct-to-chip systems and configurations.

: Ensures interoperability with multiple CDU vendors via non-proprietary design; compatible with a wide range of direct-to-chip systems and configurations. Energy Optimization: Minimizes energy usage while maintaining optimal cooling performance.

Minimizes energy usage while maintaining optimal cooling performance. User-Friendly Interface: Provides programmable logic controller (PLC) with intuitive controls and monitoring tools for easy management and oversight.

Provides programmable logic controller (PLC) with intuitive controls and monitoring tools for easy management and oversight. N+1 Redundancy: Offers hot swappable dual VSD pump operation, top and bottom stainless steel piping kits, with optional temperature, pressure, flow meter, and expansion tank redundancy.

Offers hot swappable dual VSD pump operation, top and bottom stainless steel piping kits, with optional temperature, pressure, flow meter, and expansion tank redundancy. Industry-Leading Technology: Developed via direct engagement with the world’s largest data centers and chip manufacturers; manufactured in the U.S.



"Our exclusive commitment to liquid cooling ensures that LiquidStack products incorporate the latest advancements and best practices in cooling technology,” said Nick Schweissguth, Global Director of Product Management, LiquidStack. “The CDU-1MW is built to withstand the rigors of the highest performance environments, enabling large-scale data center operators to de-risk AI deployments via rapid integration to existing direct-to-chip systems.”

Manufactured at LiquidStack’s U.S.-based facility in Carrollton, Texas, the CDU-1MW is an extension of the company’s extensive portfolio, with additional CDU solutions slated for release in 2025. LiquidStack’s full portfolio of liquid cooling products also includes single-phase and two-phase immersion cooling solutions and its MacroModular™ and MicroModular™ prefabricated data centers.

The CDU-1MW is now available for order. Visit the LiquidStack website to learn more and request a demo.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s universal direct-to-chip CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Zemack

dana@scratchmm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.