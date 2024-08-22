Notified and TIRI To Help Taiwanese Companies Expand Global Presence

Organizations Will Team Up to Provide Resources, Services and Tools to Enhance Investor Relations Skills and Expand Educational Opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, and the Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) have joined forces to provide Taiwanese companies with Notified's suite of advanced IR communications solutions, global market access and enhanced insights. In addition, the collaboration will open new opportunities for Taiwanese companies to expand their international presence by leveraging Notified’s extensive connections in the United States, the world’s largest capital market.



Through the alliance, Notified will also be engaging with TIRI’s members and providing educational resources, from industry white papers to webinars.

"Our partnership with TIRI represents a significant step forward in our mission to support corporate storytellers in Taiwan,” said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. "By elevating the investor relations profession through access to the latest technology and best-in-class tools, and by creating pathways to Taiwan’s vibrant business community, we will empower IR professionals to strengthen stakeholder connections and confidently navigate international markets."

“We are excited to welcome Notified to the TIRI family. We look for partners with an international perspective who drive innovation in investor relations, and Notified’s expertise and comprehensive solutions align perfectly with this vision,” said Jonny Kuo, Chairman of TIRI. “Through our cooperation with Notified, the improvement of Taiwan's IR professionals will be seen by the world, and through exchanges with global markets more foreign capital will be able to invest in Taiwan.”

Notified’s IR Platform allows today’s investor relations pros to efficiently manage mission-critical communications and complex regulatory requirements, providing the comprehensive tools needed to deepen engagement and foster trust among key stakeholders. Visit Notified.com to learn more.

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI)

Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) was established to serve as a communication platform for the management teams, shareholders, securities analysts, capital markets, and governing agencies that work with listed companies at stock exchanges, over-the-counter markets, and emerging markets, as well as companies planning public offerings and non-public innovative companies. The institute aims to advance investor relations in Taiwan, enhance the professional capacity and positioning of its members and improve international capital market communication.

