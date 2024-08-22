Edible Garden Partners with the University of Rhode Island on Sustainability Research in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Greenhouse Sector

Partnership Aims to Benchmark and Enhance Sustainability Practices Across the Industry; Educational Tools Will Be Developed to Inspire Future Leaders in Sustainable Agriculture

BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced a new partnership with the University of Rhode Island as part of a graduate research project focused on sustainability in the CEA greenhouse sector. This collaboration will involve Edible Garden opening its production facility to University researchers, who will evaluate the company's current sustainability initiatives.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Rhode Island on this important initiative,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to continuously improve our sustainability practices. By participating in this comprehensive assessment, we are not only benchmarking our efforts against industry standards but also gaining valuable insights that will help us set clear, actionable goals to elevate our sustainability initiatives. Additionally, beyond enhancing our internal operations, we see this project as an opportunity to contribute to the broader conversation about the environmental impact of the greenhouse CEA industry. As stewards of the planet, it is essential that we share our findings to drive positive change within the industry.”

Jan-Tia Kern, Head of Food Safety and Quality Assurance at Edible Garden, added, “We are particularly excited about the potential to develop educational tools based on this research that can inspire and educate the next generation on the critical role sustainable agriculture plays in ensuring a healthier future for both people and the planet. As the project progresses, the Company remains committed to transparency and collaboration, sharing both successes and learnings to help drive the industry toward more sustainable practices.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

