New Independent Study Reveals Mimecast Advanced Email Security Drove 255% ROI for Customers

Research finds a composite customer using Mimecast’s solution experienced benefits of $2.13 million over a three-year period, including $1.53 million in net present value

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management platform, has commissioned and is publishing a new study revealing the potential economic impact of Mimecast Advanced Email Security on organizations, based on a composite of the value Mimecast has brought six of its customers. The study was conducted on behalf of Mimecast by Forrester Consulting, a leading provider of independent and objective research-based consulting. Mimecast, an AI-powered, enterprise email security solution, blocks email-based threats such as phishing, malware, and business email compromise (BEC) with flexible deployment methods.



Mimecast commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential ROI enterprises may realize by deploying Mimecast, compared to their prior experience using on-premises legacy solutions, other email security solutions, or native email security infrastructure. To conduct this research, Forrester interviewed seven representatives from six organizations, aggregating the experiences and results into a single composite organization to provide three-year, risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified benefits.

Based on Forrester’s interviews and financial analysis, a composite organization experienced benefits of $2.13 million over three years, with $1.53 million in net value and 255% ROI. Key benefits include:

Strengthened security against malicious emails: Mimecast extended the efficacy of the composite organization’s native email platform and helped them avoid external attacks and the associated costs of breaches, such as fines, business disruptions, and revenue loss. Over three years, the strengthened security was worth $1.1 million to the composite organization.

This study shows Mimecast’s solution reduced time spent addressing email-based attacks by 24% in addition to delivering 50%-time savings on email platform management. The composite organization’s security and IT teams benefit from the security efficacy of Mimecast, its APIs and integrations, automation, and more, allowing them to spend time on higher-value tasks. Over three years, this productivity benefit was worth $337,000 to the composite organization. Improved efficiency of end users: Mimecast’s efficacy drives employee productivity, with 24%-time savings on email-based attacks. End users benefit from fewer unwanted and malicious emails in their inboxes, allowing them to use that time savings for more valuable tasks. Forrester calculates the value over three years, this productivity benefit was worth $727,000 to the composite organization.



“Investing in cybersecurity is now a business imperative, but organizations struggle to identify providers that offer comprehensive, flexible solutions with proven outcomes,” said Mimecast Chief Executive Officer, Marc van Zadelhoff, “Our Forrester Consulting study quantifies the value proposition Mimecast’s advanced solutions bring to our customers, and we’re committed to continue innovating and expanding our offerings to ensure organizations can stay ahead of the shifting threat landscape without sacrificing their bottom line and reputation.”

Additional findings from the research revealed through strengthened security with Mimecast, the composite organization reduced its chance of being compromised, which not only helped to avoid the losses associated with breaches, including revenue losses, contract cancelations, and fines, but also protected its brand and reputation by avoiding unwanted email sends and negative publicity.

For more findings and insights download the full study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Mimecast.

TEI Framework & Methodology

Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company’s technology decision-making processes and assists vendors in communicating the value proposition of their products and services to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify, and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

