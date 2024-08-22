Axim Mica Offers Advanced Mica Composites for Enhanced Electric Vehicle Safety

Axim Mica, a proven leader in high performance mica-based insulation materials provide superior protection against thermal runaway in EV batteries.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axim Mica, a world-class manufacturer and supplier of mica-based insulating materials, is proud to announce that its advanced mica composites are designed to significantly enhance electric vehicle (EV) safety. With over 150 million mica parts produced for the EV market since 2011, Axim Mica is addressing the growing concerns surrounding thermal runaway in EV batteries with cutting-edge solutions that offer superior protection and peace of mind for both manufacturers and consumers.

Thermal runaway, a hazardous condition where lithium-ion battery temperatures spiral uncontrollably, poses a significant risk to the safety and performance of electric vehicles. Axim Mica's mica composites act as a vital safeguard against this dangerous phenomenon. By incorporating Axim Mica's ISO 9001:2015 certified phlogopite mica sheets into battery insulation, manufacturers can effectively delay thermal propagation and provide critical evacuation time for passengers in the event of a thermal runaway incident.

"At Axim Mica, we understand the paramount importance of EV battery safety in today's rapidly evolving automotive landscape," said Mr. Michael Smith, Sales Director at Axim Mica. "Our advanced mica composites, capable of withstanding continuous temperatures up to 1,292°F (700°C), offer unparalleled protection against thermal runaway. By integrating our high-quality mica sheets into battery insulation, we provide a crucial component in thermal management, significantly reducing the risk of catastrophic failures."

Axim Mica’s phlogopite mica sheets are engineered to address these risks by:

• Providing High-Temperature Resistance: Withstanding temperatures up to 1292°F, mica sheets can effectively delay thermal propagation and offer critical evacuation time.

• Enhancing Battery Thermal Management: Integrated into BTMS, these sheets help regulate battery temperature, minimizing the risk of thermal runaway.

• Ensuring Quality and Reliability: As a world-class manufacturer, Axim Mica is committed to delivering high-value, high-quality products backed by rigorous testing and support.

Axim Mica acknowledges that thermal runaway prevention requires a multi-pronged approach. The company highlights other crucial strategies:

• Battery Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of temperature and voltage allows for early detection of irregularities.

• Temperature Control: Implementing efficient cooling systems ensures optimal battery operating temperatures.

• Innovative Battery Design: Utilizing battery designs and materials that minimize the risk of short circuits and overheating is essential.

• Protective Circuits: Installing protective circuits helps interrupt current flow during overcharging or excessive temperature situations.

• Regular Maintenance: Regular inspections and maintenance ensure systems function correctly, and deteriorating components are replaced promptly.

Axim Mica's commitment to excellence and reliability is evident in its customer-centric approach and technical expertise. The company's qualified personnel work closely with clients nationwide to provide innovative solutions tailored to their specific needs. With a focus on delivering the highest value and quality products at competitive prices, Axim Mica has established itself as a trusted partner to many active manufacturers in the EV industry.

In addition to its advanced mica composites, Axim Mica stands behind the quality of its materials, guaranteeing them to be free from defects in workmanship and material. This dedication to customer satisfaction and product reliability further solidifies Axim Mica's position as a leader in the field of mica-based insulation solutions for electric vehicles.

As the demand for safer and more efficient electric vehicles continues to grow, Axim Mica remains at the forefront of innovation. By collaborating with EV manufacturers and integrating its advanced mica composites into battery systems, Axim Mica is helping to pave the way for a sustainable and secure future in electric mobility.

For more information about Axim Mica's advanced mica composites and their applications in enhancing electric vehicle safety, please visit https://aximmica.com/ or contact +1 516-248-0045.

About Axim Mica:

Axim Mica is a world-class, customer-driven manufacturer and supplier of mica-based insulating materials, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York. With a commitment to providing the highest value and quality products at attractive prices, Axim Mica has established itself as a trusted partner. The company's innovative approach to mica materials and its team of qualified experts ensure that customers receive complete support and solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Notes to Editors:

• Thermal runaway is a critical safety concern in electric vehicle batteries, potentially leading to fires or explosions if not adequately controlled.

• Axim Mica's advanced mica composites, particularly its ISO 9001:2015 certified phlogopite mica sheets, provide superior insulation and protection against thermal runaway in EV batteries.

• The integration of Axim Mica's mica sheets into battery insulation can significantly delay thermal propagation, providing critical evacuation time for passengers in the event of a thermal runaway incident.

• Axim Mica offers a comprehensive warranty on its products, guaranteeing they are free from defects in workmanship and material.

End of Press Release.

