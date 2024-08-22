Near Infrared Imaging Market Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects & Leading Players: Carl Zeiss, Danaher Corporation

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of surgical procedures worldwide coupled with surge in prevalence of target diseases and surge in adoption of NIR imaging across the globe drive the growth in the global near-infrared imaging market. Furthermore, increase in awareness related to early diagnosis of cancer supplement the market growth. However, high availability of other alternative imaging techniques hinders the market growth. On the other hand, high potential of the emerging economies creates new opportunities in the industry.

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1545

The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment to contribute the highest share during the forecast period

Based on product type, the near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment will account for the major share in the global near-infrared imaging market in 2018, contributing 92.3% of the total share, and is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast period. This is due to their application during surgeries such as cancer surgery, plastic surgery, and other surgeries. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

The medical imaging segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on application, the medical imaging segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in advancements in surgical imaging techniques worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

The cancer surgeries segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on indication, the cancer surgeries segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in cancer prevalence worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1545

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2026

Based on region, North America will contribute nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of surgical procedures performed in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026, owing to urge in awareness related to early screening of cancer. The other factors that boost the growth of market include huge patient base and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Players grabbing the largest pie

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Li-Cor, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.