NFL Canada Takes “The Huddle” Nationwide

With 14.5 million fans in Canada, the NFL continues to invest in new engaging fan experiences

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Canada will kick off the 2024 football season with The Huddle, presented by Captain Morgan — the third iteration of the Canadian fan experience — with 14 new viewing parties in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.



Launching on Thursday, Sept. 5, the first event will take place in Toronto at King Taps restaurant, located at 100 King St. W, where fans can catch Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Baltimore Ravens.

Guests can check out their favourite teams going head-to-head, while having the opportunity to win official NFL swag, snap pics with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and catch local DJs at select viewing parties. There will be special guest appearances from NFL Legends, mascots and cheerleaders to recreate in-person NFL experiences.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 5 and running until Sunday, Nov. 17, The Huddle viewing parties will pop up at local restaurant partners including King Taps and RendezView in Toronto, Village Taphouse in Vancouver and La Belle et La Boeuf in Montreal.

“With over 14.5 million fans in Canada, we’re looking to ignite new fandom across the country and spark excitement in our major markets,” said Tara Chetkowski, director of marketing & fan development, NFL Canada. “Following incredible momentum in Toronto, we’re bringing The Huddle viewing parties to Canadians nationwide, to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the game the way it’s meant to be celebrated: together.”

As part of the The Huddle event series, Captain Morgan will launch its We Fan Different campaign - a movement that celebrates the unique spirit of Canadian football fandom. Captain Morgan will show up at various touch points throughout The Huddle events across Canada including sampling, prizing and opportunities for NFL enthusiasts to showcase their very own game day traditions, because we’re a country that has passionate fans who cheer for their favourite teams from afar.

NFL fans are encouraged to reserve tables ahead of time to secure spots at each restaurant in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Book your table directly with participating restaurants.

The Huddle Schedule:

Toronto:

Thursday, September 5 at King Taps // First Canadian Place Ravens vs. Chiefs Vince Lombardi Trophy Ravens Marching Band and Cheerleaders will be in attendance

Friday, September 6 at King Taps // First Canadian Place Packers vs. Eagles Local Toronto artist activation with KiraMadeThis

Friday, September 6 at RendezViews Packers vs. Eagles Vince Lombardi Trophy

Sunday, September 8 at RendezViews Rams vs. Lions Vince Lombardi Trophy

Thursday, September 12 at RendezViews Bills vs. Dolphins Billy the Buffalo NFL Legend Fred Jackson will be joining to snap pics and engage with fans Local Toronto artist activation with KiraMadeThis

Sunday, September 15 at RendezViews Bengals vs. Chiefs Vince Lombardi Trophy

Sunday, October 13 at King Taps // King West Lions vs. Cowboys

Monday, October 14 at King Taps // King West Bills vs. Jets

Sunday, November 17 at King Taps // King West Chiefs vs. Bills Chiefs Mascot and 4 Chiefs Cheerleaders will be in attendance



Montreal:

Sunday, September 15 at La Belle et La Boeuf Bengals vs. Chiefs

Sunday, November 17 at La Belle et La Boeuf Chiefs vs. Bills



Vancouver:

Sunday, September 8 at Village Taphouse Rams vs. Lions 4 Rams Cheerleaders will be in attendance

Monday, September 30 at Village Taphouse Seahawks vs. Lions

Monday, September 30 at King Taps // Kelowna Lakeside Seahawks vs. Lions





RendezViews Full Schedule here

Media Contacts:

Holly Wilks, Narrative PR, holly.wilks@narrative.ca

Jaclyn LaForce, NFL Canada, jaclyn.laforce@nfl.com

About the National Football League

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the largest rum brand in Canada* and offers a wide variety of rum options. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Dark Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN Gold Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut. Captain Morgan is the perfect addition to your next celebration and with a range of flavours available; there is no better time to rally your crew together to celebrate good times. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About King Taps

King Taps delivers the kind of vibes you won’t find anywhere else. We make ourselves at home in iconic spaces where art, music and patio hangs are in endless supply. Get yourself here for a round or a meal, served by the kind of people who love what they do. We focus on preparing food our chefs love to cook and eat. We’re known for flavourful entrees, famous pizzas and classics with a twist. We really, really know our beer, and we want you to enjoy the best of the best. Everything from sought-after local brews to international faves, plus weekly rotators to keep things exciting. But it’s not all about beer. We’re also pouring a curated selection of wines from around the world, plus a cocktail list where the classics rub shoulders with a few inventions of our own.

About The Village Taphouse

The Village Taphouse is the best place to hang out on the North Shore, with twenty carefully selected beers on tap and fifteen screens to catch all the games. Find us at Park Royal Shopping Centre for daily happy hour specials, weekend brunch and famous pizzas you’ll keep coming back for. We’re all about honest food and drink, good times and great people.

About RendezView

RendezViews is one of Canada’s largest outdoor hospitality destinations and is “Toronto’s Most Epic Patio Ever,” blogTO. Since its inception in 2020, it has welcomed close to 450,000 visitors and has become Toronto’s lifestyle public square known for the multiple activities a guest can enjoy.

With its location in the Entertainment District of Toronto's downtown core, it has become the go-to place to watch sports, attend culture festivals, and celebrate special moments with co-workers and loved ones.

The venue has won various prestigious awards including Street Art Cities International Award for Outdoor Mural Excellence and Innovation (Sweden), Best Placemaking of Global Cities, The Place Economy (Australia), and the Award of Excellence, Large Spaces, Toronto Urban Design Awards (City of Toronto). For more information about the destination, please go to rendezviews.ca.

About La Belle et La Boeuf About La Belle et La Bœ uf

A leader in the world of burgers, La Belle et La Bœuf offers a unique menu with premium quality ingredients. Made from incomparable, 100% natural Certified Angus beef ground chuck, their meat is never frozen and without any hormonal additives. Each bite will be a memorable experience.

La Belle et La Bœuf is the first restaurant in Canada to incorporate mixology and tabletop gaming. They offer a variety of premium alcohol-based cocktails concocted by our experts. For more information, please visit belleetboeuf.com.

