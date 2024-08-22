Warning: September Asthma Spike Ahead

AAFA highlights “perfect storm” brewing for people with asthma

Washington, DC, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) today warned about a combination of factors coming together to make September the worst month of the year to live with asthma.

Known as the September Asthma Peak, the month sees the highest number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to asthma of any month of the year. Factors contributing to the asthma peak include:

Back-to-School: Children are exposed to poor air quality, allergens, and airway irritants when they return to school. Additionally, crowded classrooms are a hotbed for germs.

Respiratory Infections: This year there is a COVID-19 surge just as kids are starting the school year. Flu, RSV and other respiratory virus seasons also tend to start within weeks of school returning. School-age children tend to get sick first and then spread the illness to their families.

Ragweed: Ragweed pollen season peaks in late summer and early fall. Pollen triggers asthma in people with pollen allergy and allergic asthma, the most common type of asthma.

Mold: Indoor and outdoor mold counts increase in some areas. Outdoor molds grow on decaying plant matter like fallen leaves. Indoor molds grow when the humidity levels inside increase, and air ventilation decreases. Mold is an airway irritant and common allergen.

Weather: Extreme weather or natural disasters related to climate change may occur in late summer and early fall and worsen air quality. Parts of the country may experience heat waves, wildfires, thunderstorms, or hurricanes during this time.

“During any given year, around 25% of asthma-related hospital stays for children happen in September,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. “Worsening asthma symptoms in children are responsible for more missed days of school than any other chronic disease. We’re raising the alarm now so children with asthma and their caregivers can take the steps necessary to make sure their asthma is under control.”

To prepare for the September Asthma Peak and keep asthma controlled, AAFA recommends these steps:

Visit your doctor or asthma specialist to review your symptoms and medicines

Monitor your symptoms and follow your Asthma Action Plan

Get updated vaccines for respiratory infections such as the flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pneumonia

Manage your allergies and your indoor air quality

Wear a mask in crowded places, wash your hands often, and stay away from sick people as much as possible

Get rest, water, and healthy food

It’s important to talk with your doctor to be sure you’re taking all recommended steps to manage and control your asthma.

“While September is a particularly challenging month for people living with asthma, there are steps you can take to make it more manageable,” said Melanie Carver, Chief Mission Officer at AAFA. “Taking some time now to plan and prepare could help you prevent your asthma from worsening in September.”

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org.

