Teleflex to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Marriott Marquis New York, on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

