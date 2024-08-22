Vascular Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Vascular Imaging Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vascular imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is projected to expand further, growing from $5.93 billion in 2023 to $6.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historical period can be attributed to advancements in imaging technologies, an increasing elderly population, a rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, enhanced government funding for healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of early diagnosis.

Looking forward, the vascular imaging market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $8.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Increasing Incidences of Hypertension Fuels Vascular Imaging Market

The rising prevalence of hypertension is expected to significantly propel the growth of the vascular imaging market in the coming years. Hypertension, characterized by consistently high blood pressure, is a leading risk factor for serious health issues, including heart disease and stroke. Factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, stress, rising obesity rates, and aging populations are contributing to the increase in hypertension cases. Vascular imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing hypertension by assessing vascular structure and function, thereby aiding in the detection and treatment of underlying vascular abnormalities that contribute to high blood pressure.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the vascular imaging market, including Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, and General Electric Company, are focusing on the development of innovative solutions such as wireless ultrasound imaging systems to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care. Wireless ultrasound systems offer greater flexibility and mobility in medical settings, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. For example, in August 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. launched the Vscan Air SL, a handheld, wireless ultrasound imaging system designed for rapid cardiac and vascular evaluations at the point of care. This system, an enhancement to GE's Vscan lineup, integrates cutting-edge technology to deliver superior imaging performance, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing diagnostic tools.

Segments:

• Technique: Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, X-Ray

• Procedure: Coronary Angiography, Peripheral Angiography, Neurovascular Angiography, Vascular Ultrasound Procedures, Micro Angiography, Other Procedures

• Application: Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the vascular imaging market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and significant R&D activities. The report also covers other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Vascular Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vascular Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vascular imaging market size, vascular imaging market drivers and trends, vascular imaging market major players, vascular imaging competitors' revenues, vascular imaging market positioning, and vascular imaging market growth across geographies. The vascular imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

