Smart Mobility Market Growth: Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects, and Leading Players: MaaS Global Oy, Cisco Systems

Smart Mobility Market

Implementation of on-demand transportation services and supportive government initiatives regarding smart cities drive the growth of the smart mobility market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trend of on-demand transportation services and favorable government initiatives for development of smart cities propel the growth of the global 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, threats related to data hacking and low penetration of the internet in developing countries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, deployment of intelligent transportation systems and improvement in performance of autonomous vehicles create new opportunities in the coming years. Smart mobility is the methodology of using different means of transportation to travel from one place to another without using personal vehicles. This includes the concept of car-pooling, ride sharing, bike-sharing, and using public transports rather than using personal vehicles. The need for smart mobility is attributed to increased traffic conditions across the globe and is supplemented by its related side effects such as pollution, time wastage during traffic jams and fatalities.

Factors such as rise in trend of on-demand transportation services and government initiatives for smart cities lead to growth of the global smart mobility market. Moreover, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions and threat of data hacking are the factors that are expected to restrain the smart mobility market during the forecast period. However, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are the factors expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐓𝐎𝐘𝐎𝐓𝐀 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, 𝐌𝐚𝐚𝐒 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐳 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐓𝐎𝐌 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐍.𝐕, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐗 𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐘𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐌

Based on technology, the RFID segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing nearly one-fourth of the total share of the global smart mobility market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to equipping vehicles with RFID for offering scanning systems that can scan vehicles rapidly and reduce the operational time. However, the GPS segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to real-time information about the surroundings offered to drivers for enabling them with better decisions as per the situation.

On the basis of solution, the smart mobility market is segregated into traffic management, parking management, mobility management, and others. The traffic management segment accounted for over 28% market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to its wider application in the smart mobility across the globe.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share with nearly one-third of the global smart mobility market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to rise in production and sales of the vehicles along with development of better infrastructure across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to collaboration of leading market players and adoption of innovative technologies such as RFID for smart mobility.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA in the year 2019. U.S. dominated the global smart mobility market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of smart mobility concept.

Based on solution, the traffic management segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global smart mobility market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to its advantages including less traffic congestion on roads and limited number of vehicles on roads at a specific time period. However, the parking management segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to flexibility in the usage of car parking along with optimization of parking space.

