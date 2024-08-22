PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2024 MORE WOMEN IN NCR RECEIVE AID FROM THE CAYETANOS As part of their ongoing efforts to empower women across the country, another batch of beneficiaries from the National Capital Region (NCR) received aid from the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano during visits to Batasan Hills, Quezon City on August 19, 2024 and Navotas City on August 20, 2024. In partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program and with the help from former Congresswoman Carol Lopez of LUNAS Partylist, the sibling senators brought assistance to 850 women from marginalized communities. Among them was Emelita Sereno, who expressed her gratitude to the senators. "Maraming salamat po sa ibinigay niyo para sa aming mga kababaihan. May maiuuwi po kami para sa aming mga pamilya," she said. These activities were part of the Cayetano siblings' continuous efforts to bring aid closer to every Filipino in need. MGA CAYETANO, NAGDALA NG TULONG SA MAS MARAMI PANG KABABAIHAN NG NCR Bilang bahagi ng kanilang patuloy na pagsisikap na palakasin ang mga kababaihan sa buong bansa, muling umikot sa National Capital Region (NCR) ang mga tanggapan nina Senator Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano upang mag-abot ng tulong sa Batasan Hills, Quezon City noong August 19, 2024 at sa Navotas City nitong August 20, 2024. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa pamamagitan ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program at sa tulong ni former Congresswoman Carol Lopez ng LUNAS Partylist, nagdala ang magkapatid na senador ng tulong sa 850 kababaihan mula sa mga marginalized communities. Kabilang sa kanila si Emelita Sereno, na nagpasalamat sa kanyang natanggap. "Maraming salamat po sa ibinigay niyo para sa aming mga kababaihan. May maiuuwi po kami para sa aming mga pamilya," wika niya. Ang mga aktibidad ng ito ay bahagi ng patuloy na pagsisikap ng magkapatid na Cayetano na magdala ng tulong sa mga nangangailangang Pilipino sa buong bansa.

