PHILIPPINES, August 22

August 22, 2024 Tolentino backs bill commemorating the introduction of Islam, establishment of first mosque in PH "The history of the Philippines cannot be told without acknowledging the sacrifices and contributions of our Muslim brethren." Thus emphasized Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, as he conveyed his full support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1616, which seeks to declare the seventh day of November every year as a special working holiday to mark 'Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day.' Tolentino is a co-author of the measure originally filed by former Senator Sonny Angara, and which was sponsored by Senator Robinhood Padilla in plenary on Tuesday (August 21). Muslim Filipinos have long observed the arrival of Islam in the country more than six centuries ago on November 7, 1380, when the Arab missionary Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum landed in Sinumul Island in Tawi-Tawi, and initiated the establishment of the very first mosque in the country. Acknowledging the important role that Muslim Filipinos have played in forging the country's history and present-day society, Tolentino said: "Their participation in the fight for independence, their efforts in peace-building, and their leadership in upholding justice have all played an essential role in shaping our nation." "The story of our country is in many ways a story of unity in diversity, where different cultures, beliefs, and traditions come together to form a stronger, more vibrant nation," concluded the senator.

