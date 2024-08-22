The Maple 7 by Tiago Russo and Katia Martins Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

The Maple 7

Tiago Russo and Katia Martins Receive Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Canadian Rye Whisky Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced The Maple 7 by Tiago Russo and Katia Martins as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This highly prestigious award celebrates the outstanding creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship demonstrated in The Maple 7's packaging design, which seamlessly merges Irish and Canadian cultural elements.The Maple 7's award-winning packaging design holds significant relevance for the Packaging industry and its customers. By showcasing a unique cultural bridge between Irish design language and Canadian visual cues, this design aligns with the growing trend of cross-cultural collaboration in the global market. The Maple 7's packaging not only advances industry standards but also offers practical benefits such as enhanced grip and a luxurious unboxing experience for consumers.The Maple 7's packaging stands out in the market with its strong visual presence and delicate attention to detail. The vessel combines clean aesthetics with large bottle shoulders for augmented presence, while the soft ribbed base and closure exponentially increase grip. The box serves as a direct extension of this paradigm, featuring a partial ribbed texture on the outside and a suede-like interior with gold detailing that elevates the whisky inside. These unique features create a disruptive design that sets The Maple 7 apart from its competitors.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a motivation for Tiago Russo, Katia Martins, and The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award-winning design of The Maple 7 is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that foster innovation and excellence in the industry. By setting a new standard for luxury whisky packaging, The Maple 7 has the potential to influence industry trends and practices.The Maple 7 was designed by Tiago Russo, the Chief Design Officer at The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., and Katia Martins. Russo, a highly acclaimed designer with over a decade of experience in the luxury lifestyle domain, is known for his obsessive attention to detail and ability to create pioneering, meaningful designs. Martins, a talented designer, collaborated with Russo to bring The Maple 7's unique vision to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tiago Russo and Katia MartinsTiago Russo is the Chief Design Officer at The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., a premium & luxury Irish spirits brand that aims to elevate and return to Ireland its former glory and reputation as home of the best whiskies in the world. With over a decade of experience dedicated to design, Russo has designed for some of the most respectable brands in the world, spanning the luxury lifestyle domain from spirits to cosmetics, automotive to timepieces. Katia Martins, a talented designer from Portugal, collaborated with Russo to create the award-winning packaging design for The Maple 7.About The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is on a mission to reinvent Irish whiskey, elevating its potential and reinvigorating the art of whiskey-making through scientific studies and expertise. The company was born from a desire to restore premium Irish whiskey to the heights it once enjoyed, disrupting the industry by reimagining the maturation and experience of their whiskeys. No expense is spared, and no corners are cut in the pursuit of perfection, resulting in whiskeys of distinction, unsurpassed expression, and destined to revitalize Irish whiskey as a luxury to rival the finest wine, jewelry, and art.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original, functional, and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's remarkable expertise, talent, and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized annually in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, and promoting global appreciation for the principles of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.