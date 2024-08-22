Global BPH Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Set for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $2.14 Billion by 2028

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market size has demonstrated significant growth, increasing from $1.58 billion in 2023 to $1.69 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, increased awareness and diagnosis, better healthcare access, and the rise of personalized treatment options. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.14 billion by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 6.1%. The forecasted growth is driven by advancements in minimally invasive techniques, expansion in emerging markets, regulatory support, and the shift towards value-based healthcare.

Rising Prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also known as Prostate Gland Enlargement (PGE), is a condition characterized by uncomfortable urinary symptoms. The rising prevalence of BPH is a major driver of demand for BPH treatment devices and equipment. With the number of BPH cases steadily increasing, the need for effective treatment solutions is also on the rise. For instance, in 2021, over 14 million men in the United States exhibited symptoms of BPH, and globally, approximately 30 million men are affected by BPH-related symptoms. As this trend continues, the market for BPH treatment devices and equipment is expected to grow in response.

Major Players and Market

Key players in the BPH treatment devices and equipment market include Karl Storz, Lumenis Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Urologix LLC, Boston Scientific Inc., and Endo International PLC, among others. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing advanced products and technologies to meet the growing demand for effective BPH treatments.

One of the latest innovations in the market is Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE), a minimally invasive treatment that reduces urinary tract symptoms associated with BPH without the need for surgery. Leading companies such as Boston Scientific, UNC Healthcare, and Spire Healthcare are investing heavily in the development and adoption of PAE technology, marking a significant advancement in BPH treatment.

Trends in the BPH Treatment Market

The BPH treatment devices and equipment market is witnessing several key trends during the forecast period, including the rise of non-surgical and office-based procedures, the adoption of laser and radiofrequency technologies, the integration of telemedicine and remote consultation, and an increased focus on patient education and engagement.

For example, Teleflex Incorporated has recently launched the UroLift 2 System and the UroLift ATC advanced tissue control system, both designed to address lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. These innovative products reflect the industry's commitment to providing reliable and minimally invasive treatment options for patients.

BPH Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

• Product: Resectoscopes, Radiofrequency Ablation Device, Urology Lasers, Prostatic Stents, Implants

• Procedure Type: Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA), Transurethral Resection Of Prostate (TURP), Transurethral Incision Of Prostate (TUIP), Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Laser Surgery, Other Procedure Types

• End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC), Clinics, Home

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market in 2023, with Western Europe following as the second-largest region. The strong presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and a growing aging population in these regions contribute to their leading positions in the market.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market size, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market drivers and trends, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market major players, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market competitors' revenues, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market positioning, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market treatment devices, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market equipment, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market prostate gland Enlargement, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market Implants, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market Laser Surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market UroLift System, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

