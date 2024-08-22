The Imperial Patek Philippe by Phillips Wins Silver in A' Advertising Industry Awards

The Imperial Patek Philippe

Phillips Receives Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition for Exceptional Marketing Campaign

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of advertising design, has announced Phillips as a winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category for their outstanding work, "The Imperial Patek Philippe." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the marketing campaign within the advertising industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in design excellence.Phillips' marketing campaign for "The Imperial Patek Philippe" stands out for its comprehensive and visually striking approach. The campaign features a cinematic video trailer, a meticulously researched documentary, a grand catalogue design, and a global exhibition tour with custom-designed spaces that transport viewers into the world of the last emperor. By seamlessly integrating the historical narrative with impactful visuals and innovative display techniques, such as the floating watch case, the campaign creates a memorable and emotionally resonant experience for audiences.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Phillips' commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of advertising and marketing. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling in their future projects. By setting a high standard with "The Imperial Patek Philippe" campaign, Phillips has the opportunity to influence industry practices and encourage more brands to explore the power of historical narratives and immersive experiences in their advertising efforts.The Imperial Patek Philippe was brought to life by a talented team at Phillips, including CMO Amy Wexler, Creative Directors Martin Schott, Gertrude Wong, Mark Mayer, and Arthur Touchot, Designers Tirso Montan and Grace Neighbour, Production Managers Ally Mintz, Chris Ward, and Cherub Ng, Director Alan Williams of Imaginary Forces, Pastèque Productions for documentary animation, Converge Crew, AEM Productions Limited, and Thomas de Cruz Media for documentary production, Editor Richard Rogers, CA Design for catalogue printing, VPak for video book production, Lekoni for exhibition architecture, and Dietlin for the display case.Interested parties may learn more at:About PhillipsPhillips is a leading global platform for buying and selling 20th and 21st century art, design, and luxury items. With dedicated expertise in the areas of Modern and Contemporary Art, Design, Photographs, Editions, Watches, and Jewels, Phillips offers a dynamic calendar of auctions and exhibitions, along with private sales and advisory services. Headquartered in New York, London, Geneva, and Hong Kong, Phillips has representative offices throughout Europe, the United States, and Asia, providing clients with personalized attention and professional guidance in all aspects of collecting.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically impressive works. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and adherence to ethical advertising standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from designers, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating participants to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing and celebrating these pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design and drives forward the cycle of advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://advertisingdesigncompetition.com

