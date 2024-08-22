Submit Release
Mineral Resources and Energy co-hosts Women in Mining Indaba, 22 to 23 Aug

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in partnership with Mine Health and Safety Council to host Women in Mining Indaba (WiM)

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) in partnership with the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC) will on 22 – 23 August 2024 host the Women in Mining Indaba, under the theme: “Nothing about us, without us, striving for zero harm.” at Anew Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

The objective of the WiM Indaba is to engage on and prioritise Occupational Health and Safety concerns impacting Women in the sector. To develop a programme with initiatives for implementation by the South African Mining Industry (SAMI) to accelerate Zero Harm for WIM.

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms Judith Nemadzinga will deliver the keynote address at this auspicious occasion. The Deputy Minister will be joined amongst others by MHSC executives, representatives from the International Labour Organisation, Industry representatives and DMRE senior managers.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister as follows: 
Date:    Thursday, 22 August 2024
Time:    09h00
Venue:    Anew Hotel, (Previously known as the Lakes Hotel), Gauteng Province.

To RSVP, contact:
Mr Solomon Phetla on 083 650 4395 / Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za
Mr Johannes Mokobane on 0827663674 / johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries: 
mediadesk@dmre.gov.za 

Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi 
Cell: 082 359 5584
 

