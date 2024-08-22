Red House by Chih Liang Liu and Sing Lee Wins Silver in A' Fine-Art Design Awards

Red House

Chih Liang Liu and Sing Lee Receive Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Chih Liang Liu and Sing Lee as Silver winners in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category for their outstanding work, Red House. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of their contribution to the fine art industry and celebrates their exceptional design capabilities.Red House stands out as a remarkable exhibition that connects with its audience by telling the story of a city's history and culture through immersive metal corridors and intricately carved picture books. By evoking precious memories and images from the past, the installation resonates with both residents and visitors, making it highly relevant to the community it serves.The award-winning design showcases a unique blend of visual storytelling and architectural elements. The metal corridors, chronologically arranged with different images depicting the development of the Ximending area, create a captivating narrative that engages visitors. The innovative use of laser-cut metal sheets and carefully designed LED lighting enhances the overall aesthetic appeal and ensures long-lasting display and easy maintenance.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Fine-Art Design Awards serves as a testament to Chih Liang Liu and Sing Lee's dedication to pushing the boundaries of fine art and installation design. The accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the fine art industry.Project Members:Red House was designed by Liu Chih Liang, Ho Tien, Sing Lee and Chien Shih Chieh. The project was a collaboration between Golden Eagle International Lighting & Engineering Co., Ltd., the Department of Information and Tourism of the Taipei City Government, ERA TV, and TSELIN Metal Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Chih Liang Liu and Sing Lee:Liu Chih-Liang (Sammy), a senior international lighting designer and a racer, has been the driving force behind various landmark art and culture architectural lighting projects in Taiwan. With a strong dedication to creating diverse lighting arts and presenting the most varied interpretations of lighting aesthetics, Sammy has completed numerous large-scale venues and art space lighting projects both in Taiwan and abroad.About Golden Eagle International Lighting & Engineering Co., Ltd., Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government:The team at Golden Eagle International Lighting & Engineering Co., Ltd. is committed to tailoring and creating unique light art spaces that showcase a diversified interpretation of aesthetics. From planning and design to luminosity projection exercises and installation works, each partner plays a crucial role in completing the image of the integrated spatial light. The team believes that light art aesthetics go beyond mere visual appeal, focusing on creating added value through guidance, comfort, and safety.About Silver A' Design Award:The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, fine art industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as originality, technique, aesthetic appeal, emotional impact, artistic skill, composition, color and texture use, conceptual depth, cultural relevance, social commentary, historical context, interpretation and expression, technical execution, visual harmony, artistic influence, narrative quality, material selection, environmental consideration, adherence to theme, and presentation quality.About A' Design Award:The A' Fine-Arts Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of visionary fine-art designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By providing a global platform to showcase creativity and gain exposure, the award contributes to the advancement of the fine art industry and inspires future trends. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from all countries across various industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://fineartcompetition.net

