SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 22, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates Scribe DEX, Expanding Access to Innovative Trading on Scroll Network

OKX Wallet today announced the integration of Scribe , a community-driven decentralized exchange (DEX), with OKX Wallet. This integration brings Scribe's advanced trading features on the Scroll Network to OKX Wallet users, enhancing their access to efficient and customizable DeFi solutions.



Scribe, built on Scroll's zkEVM Layer 2 solution, offers users a highly efficient trading platform with sustainable liquidity options. Key features include an advanced Automated Market Maker (AMM) with V3 and V4 versions, yield optimization through non-fungible staked positions (spNFTs), and a launchpad for new projects.



OKX Wallet users can now access Scribe's ecosystem, benefiting from Scroll Network's scalability, security, and cost efficiency. This integration allows users to engage with Scribe's innovative trading solutions, yield farming opportunities and community-driven project launches directly from their OKX Wallet.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



