Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The direct-fed microbials (DFM) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards natural feed additives, performance improvement in livestock, regulatory support for animal health, increased focus on gut health, consumer demand for antibiotic-free products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The direct-fed microbials (DFM) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to preventive approach to animal health, research in microbiome science, focus on sustainable agriculture, expansion in aquaculture industry, emerging markets adoption.

Growth Driver Of The Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Market

An increase in demand for meat and milk consumption is expected to propel the growth of the direct-fed microbial (DFM)market in the coming future. Meat is described as the flesh of animals (including fish and birds) used as food that can be included in a nutritious diet. Milk is a white liquid meal produced by mammals' mammary glands. The increase in meat and milk consumption in developing countries is due to population growth, urbanization, and income growth. The direct fed microbials are used to increase milk output and growth performance of animals which can meet the growing demand for meat and milk consumption.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the direct-fed microbials (DFM) market include Lallemand Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Maxum Foods, ProviCo, Novozymes A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bio-Vet, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the direct-fed microbial (DFM) market. Major companies operating in the direct-fed microbial (DFM) market are focused on developing products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Bacillus Subtilis, Lactic Acid Bacteria, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Other Bacteria

2) By Form: Liquid Form, Dry Form

3) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the direct-fed microbials market in 2023. The regions covered in the direct-fed microbials (dfm) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Market Definition

Direct-fed microbials (DFMs) refers feed additives that contain live, naturally occurring microbes to enhance the health and productivity of animals. The direct fed microbials are employed in the cattle sector to increase milk output, growth performance, and feed conversion efficiency

