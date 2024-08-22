Pet Care Market Analysis : CAGR and USD Revenue Assessment by Region 2021-2030

The global pet care market size is expected to reach $269,497.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $58,666.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global pet care market is driven by surge in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging countries along with rapid growth of the pet shops. However, high death rate of pets and stringent government norms on the production of pet food hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the growing popularity of pet cafes creates lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The global pet care market is expected to reach $269,497.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of product type, the dry food segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global pet care market, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, as it offers sufficient nutrition to the pets and is good for dental and oral health. On the other hand, the cat litter segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in adoption of cats as pets across the globe.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐲 2030

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than one-third of the global pet care market, attributed to rise in pet health awareness. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to trend of nuclear families, apartment-culture, and need of companionship.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pet care market trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing pet care market opportunities in the market.

The pet care market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

General Mills, Inc.

Petlife International Ltd.

Schell &Kampeter, Inc.

Thai Union Group Plc

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation

Beaphar, B.V.

Colgate Palmolive Company

EBOS Group Limited

Heristo AG

Nestle SA

Pet AG

PetEdge

Versele-Laga N.V.

