Hemodialysis Global Market 2024 To Reach $117.37 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.6%

Hemodialysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Hemodialysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemodialysis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $89.87 billion in 2023 to $94.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), growing awareness of renal health, government initiatives for renal care, global expansion of dialysis centers, and lifestyle-related factors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hemodialysis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $117.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, telehealth integration in renal care, regulatory support for home hemodialysis, focus on personalized medicine in nephrology, and global health crisis preparedness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hemodialysis Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10174&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Hemodialysis Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney failure will boost the hemodialysis market. Diabetes and kidney failure are two related medical conditions that can affect the body's ability to maintain healthy blood glucose levels and filter waste products from the blood, respectively. As more people are diagnosed with these conditions, there will be a greater demand for hemodialysis treatment, as it helps cleanse the blood of wastes and extra fluid when the kidneys stop functioning normally. Furthermore, the advantages of early detection and treatment of kidney disease will likely increase demand for hemodialysis.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemodialysis-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hemodialysis market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., DaVita Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hemodialysis market. Major companies operating in the hemodialysis market are focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Conventional Hemodialysis, Short Daily Hemodialysis Or Daily Hemodialysis, Nocturnal Hemodialysis

2) By Component: Dialyzer, Dialysis Solution, Tubes, Catheter, Other Components

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home-Care Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hemodialysis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global hemodialysis market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the hemodialysis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hemodialysis Market Definition

Hemodialysis refers to a medical treatment process whereby the blood is cleaned using a dialyzer, a specific filter known as an artificial kidney, and a dialysis machine. It is used to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys can no longer perform this function adequately.

Hemodialysis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hemodialysis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hemodialysis market size, hemodialysis market drivers and trends, hemodialysis market major players, hemodialysis competitors' revenues, hemodialysis market positioning, and hemodialysis market growth across geographies. The hemodialysis market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dialysis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-grafts-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.