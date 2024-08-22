Footwear Market 2024 : to Surpass USD 725.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by 3D Printing & Customization of Footwear

The footwear market was valued at $409.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $725.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Growing health and fitness awareness among people is boosting the growth of footwear market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing health and fitness awareness among people is boosting the growth of footwear market. Moreover, rise in trend of fitness exercises such as Zumba (a dance form) and Yoga (exercise activity) is generating huge demand for sports shoes among individuals. Rise in number of sport lovers and fan followers of sports such as football, basket balls, and hockey is further creating higher demand for cleats and shoes required for respective sports.

The footwear market was valued at $409.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $725.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Along with men and women, children nowadays demand for fancy, stylish, colorful, and sports-inspired footwear. Increase in number of children engaged in various sports activities fuels the demand for athletic footwear. This has increased large demand for football, basketball, hockey, tennis, baseball and many other sports footwear among children. Along with sport footwear, stylish sneakers, flip-flops, slip-ons, boots, and casual shoes are witnessing huge demand among children, which drives the growth of the overall market.

📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/697

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the non-athletic segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By material, the non-leather segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the footwear market analysis period..

By end user, the women segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline stores segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In January 2023, VF Corporation established a new regional office in Harajuku district, Tokyo in order to drive innovative product design and support expanded business growth across Asia-Pacific.

In December 2022, Skechers USA, Inc., established its new flagship store in Grafton Street, Ireland in order to expand its presence in Ireland.

In July 2022, Skechers USA, Inc. opened its new superstore in New Jersey. This new superstore its biggest East Coast retail destination.

In June 2021, ECCO Sko A/S opened four outlet shops across the U.S., in Dolphin Mall, Miami; Opry Mills, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; and Mebane, North Carolina.

In May 2021, ECCO Sko A/S opened its new flagship shop in Shanghai to expand its customer reach.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the footwear market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing footwear market statistics and opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the footwear market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global footwear market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/697

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

VF Corporation

Crocs, Inc.

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Geox S.p.A.

Skechers USA, Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

ECCO Sko A/S

Under Armour, Inc.

Puma SE

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-perfume-market

𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐨𝐟-𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-systems-point-of-entry-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.