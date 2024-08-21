NIH pauses its Genetic Counseling Training Program to plan new leadership-development initiative

The NIH-funded Genetic Counseling Training Program, a master’s degree program in partnership with Johns Hopkins University, will temporarily pause admissions to allow NIH to conduct strategic planning and reshape training of genetic counselors across the career spectrum.

Currently matriculated students will be supported through the entirety of their existing program, including the most recently admitted cohort whose program will finish in December 2026.

“The NIH-funded Genetic Counseling Training Program has been wildly successful since its creation in 1996, and we are excited to reimagine how best to cultivate leaders in the growing field of genetic counseling,” said NHGRI Director Eric Green, M.D., Ph.D. “With genomics being increasingly integrated into healthcare, our institute is committed to continuing our support for the genetic counseling field in research and career development.”

Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, the master’s degree program has been educating students in human genetics, genetic counseling, public policy, research methodology, policy, and ethics. The program distinguishes itself by training students to conduct, develop and innovate in research that advances the rigor and effectiveness of genetic counseling across health care.

With over 100 graduates to date, the NIH-funded Genetic Counseling Training Program has yielded many of the leaders who are broadening the scope of genetic counseling through rigorous research and shaping future directions in the genetic counseling field.

Members of the genetic counseling community and other interested individuals are encouraged to provide input that will help NIH staff develop the new initiative in genetic counseling.

Future announcements will provide more details on these opportunities.

To find graduate programs in genetic counseling, use the program finder from the Accreditation Council for Genetic Counseling.