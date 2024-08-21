Prime Minister tables the Thirty-First Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada in the House of Commons

CANADA, August 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today tabled in the House of Commons the Thirty-First Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada, highlighting the important work of Canada’s public servants. The report was presented to the Prime Minister by the Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, John Hannaford.

The report highlights the essential role of the public service over the past year in improving the lives of Canadians. Public servants supported the construction of new homes and improved access to affordable housing, helped strengthen our health care and dental care systems, advanced our efforts to fight climate change, and took us forward on the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Public servants have also supported Canada’s efforts to defend peace, democracy, and human rights around the world. Keeping Canadians safe and secure in today’s rapidly changing world was also at the core of our collaborative work this year. The report outlines actions that were taken to adapt to new threats and responsibly adopt emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The report also underscores public servants’ ongoing commitment to guide culture change within the Public Service of Canada, with a focus on values and ethics. Public servants advanced efforts to address racism and helped promote accessibility, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace and within our communities. They continued to support initiatives to increase representation and inclusion for Indigenous, Black, and racialized employees, persons with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ people within Canada’s public service.

As we look ahead, the report outlines opportunities for the public service to drive progress and take further action to make life better for Canadians, protect our democracy, and help build an economy that works for every generation.

“Canada’s public servants are dedicated to building a better future for all Canadians. Their hard work and unwavering commitment make Canada stronger, more secure, and more prosperous.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Government of Canada first introduced the Annual Report to the Prime Minister on the Public Service of Canada in 1992 – a requirement under section 127 of the Public Service Employment Act.

