Toastmasters Celebrates World Champion in Public Speaking

Third Place for Angeli Raven Fitch in the 2024 World Champion of Public Speaking Toastmasters Golden Gate District - Where Leaders are Made!

Update from the prestigious Toastmasters International Convention held in Anaheim on August 17.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District 4 Toastmasters is proud to announce that one of its own members, Angeli Raven Fitch, got a third place finish in the World Champion of Public Speaking at the prestigious Toastmasters International Convention held in Anaheim on August 17.

The contest invites thousands of competitors from around the globe in a series of rigorous contests for the World Champion title. This award speaks volumes to her incredible talent and dedication supported by the strength of District 4's Toastmasters program. This remarkable achievement highlights the incredible talent and dedication of Angeli and underscores the strength of the Toastmasters program in District 4. In the last five years, the Golden Gate Toastmasters District has proudly sent three finalists and had a semifinalist, highlighting the strength and growth mindset of its members.

The World Championship of Public Speaking is the most prestigious speaking competition in the world gathering participants from more than 140 countries. Competitors advance through several stages, including club, area, division, and district levels, before reaching the finals. Mrs Fitch impressed the judges and audience alike with her powerful story about her voice being replaced by an AI robot named Sophia - then getting it back.

"We are incredibly proud of Angeli Fitch’s and her achievement," said Roselia Villalobos, District Director of District 4. "This victory not only reflects Angeli's dedication and skill but also the supportive and nurturing environment that Toastmasters provides to help individuals develop their communication and leadership abilities."

Mrs Fitch, a member of Walmart eCommunicators Toastmasters Club, has been with Toastmasters for less than two years, honing their speaking and leadership skills. "This opportunity to share my personal story has been an incredible experience, and I am grateful for the support of my fellow Toastmasters."

This victory brings tremendous honor to District 4 and serves as an inspiration to all current and future Toastmasters. The district is excited to continue its mission of empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

There are currently over 80 clubs in our District. Check out club listing by city to find a club that is nearest to you. If you want to start a club for your company or in the community, email growth@d4tm.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on FaceBook or LinkedIn.

PRM Angie Chau

District 4 Toastmasters

email: pr@d4tm.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.