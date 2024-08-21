When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 21, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 21, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Unilever US Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Jolly Rancher Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Grape Frozen Confection Pop

Company Announcement

Only Popsicle Jolly Rancher products marked for individual sale are impacted

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – August 21, 2024 - Unilever in the United States is recalling approximately 137,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop products (single serve offerings) because the products may contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The only impacted products are Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single-serve products which are marked for individual sale. These products are typically sold through channels such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers throughout the United States. This recall does not apply to the 18-count Popsicle Jolly Rancher multi-pack products that are sold in grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Lot Codes Size GTN/UCC Consumer Unit UPC Popsicle Jolly

Rancher Green Apple

Blue Raspberry Grape

Frozen Confection

Pop MAY1725KY4

MAY1825KY4

MAY1925KY4

JAN3026KY4

JAN3126KY4

FEB0126KY4

MAR1226KY4

MAR1326KY4

MAR1426KY4

MAR1526KY4

MAR1626KY4 2.71 fl oz 10077567003727 077567003720

The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between February 1, 2024, and August 15, 2024. The applicable UPC and lot codes can be found on the outside wrapper of the product.

This recall has been initiated as a result of findings which indicate there may be a presence of milk allergens in the product which is not disclosed on the packaging. There have been two reported allergic reactions in connection with the use of this product.

No other Unilever or Popsicle products are affected by this recall. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.PopsicleRecall.com. Consumer services representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, at (888) 926-3554. Reimbursement will be provided with proof of purchase.