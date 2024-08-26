GL Homes Lotus Edge Community Sees Demand for Corsica Floorplan

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GL Homes proudly presents the Corsica floorplan, a model within the prestigious Lotus Edge community, that has rapidly become a favorite among homebuyers. Lotus Edge, located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, provides residents with an unparalleled lifestyle complemented by resort-style amenities and contemporary home designs.

Lotus Edge is known for its resort-style amenities and lively atmosphere, making it a top choice for those who value relaxation and recreation. The community has a stunning array of state-of-the-art facilities, including a clubhouse that is over 39,000 sq. ft. and designed to cater to a variety of interests. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool, a lap pool, a kids’ splash park, a wading pool, and well-equipped fitness centers. Lotus Edge features six lighted tennis courts, and two lighted Padel courts with shade pavilions, and ten pickleball courts for sports enthusiasts, providing ample opportunities to stay active and engaged.

Among the various floorplans available at Lotus Edge, the Corsica model, part of the Fiji Collection, stands out for its three-car garage and spacious layout. This floorplan has captured the attention of new homebuyers for its seamless blend of style and functionality. At the heart of the Corsica is an open kitchen that effortlessly integrates with the living and dining areas, creating a versatile space perfect for entertaining and daily family life. The gourmet kitchen features high–end stainless steel appliances, abundant quartz countertop space, an oversized kitchen island, and sophisticated finishes that appeal to today’s modern buyers.

What sets the Corsica model apart is its blend of modern design and luxurious features that cater to the desires of today’s discerning homebuyers. The expansive layout includes five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and convenient spaces like a loft and club room, providing ample room for both relaxation and entertainment. The spacious primary suite offers dual walk-in closets, ensuring both luxury and functionality.

GL Homes’ commitment to quality and excellence is evident in every detail, ensuring that residents enjoy a luxurious and comfortable living experience.

Prospective buyers are invited to explore the Corsica floorplan and discover the exceptional lifestyle that awaits at Lotus Edge. Please visit GL Homes' website for more information and to schedule a tour.

Founded by Itchko Ezratti over 40 years ago, GL Homes has evolved into one of Florida's largest and most respected homebuilders. Starting in 1976, the company has grown steadily, building homes and communities across the state. Known for its commitment to quality, GL Homes creates exceptional communities that offer a superior quality of life, blending luxury, innovation, and meticulous attention to detail. Their portfolio includes a range of home styles and communities, from family-friendly neighborhoods to 55+ active adult communities. Through decades of dedication to customer satisfaction, GL Homes continues to set the standard in homebuilding excellence. Visit the GL Homes website to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.